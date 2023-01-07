Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Police searching for vehicle connected to stabbing, multiple people hospitalized
MADISON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13, three people are hospitalized, including at least one suspect, after an early morning stabbing on Monday. Sheriff Harwood says the incident happened at an Airbnb property in a secluded area of Madison County, near Brush...
WLOS.com
Community rallies behind single father, daughter who lose everything in house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A house fire in west Asheville Friday, Jan. 6 left a single father and his 6-year-old daughter with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Robert Owen said the day began as a normal Friday for him, running errands and picking his daughter up from the bus stop.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy Greenville Co. road
WLOS.com
Father of 3 young children dead after 'altercation' from 'ongoing dispute,' officials say
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 30-year-old husband and father of three young children died Jan. 1, 2023, following what authorities said was an ongoing dispute that led to an altercation. In a media release dated Tuesday, Jan. 3, the sheriff's office identified the...
WLOS.com
Suspect wanted after mother and child carjacked in South Carolina, officials say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect is wanted in Upstate South Carolina after authorities say he robbed a woman of her vehicle at gunpoint while her child was still inside. The Union County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a Lil’ Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman shot, killed in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say the case of a 76-year-old woman shot to death in her car at a Greenville County gas station is being investigated as road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead after response to 911 disturbance call, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Pickens County after a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Easley, deputies said. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.
Reckless driving cause of deadly crash in Burke County, troopers say
WLOS.com
70-year-old South Carolina man dies after being struck by train
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man was struck and killed by a train. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says its department, along with Greer City Police, responded to the intersection of Able Street and Moore Street in Greer in reference to a pedestrian struck by a train on Jan. 5.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots from car after fight in Greenville gas station parking lot; victim in critical condition, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County investigators have released new details about what led to a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Thursday night in the parking lot of the Citgo on White Horse Road. Investigators said they learned that just before the shooting there was a...
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
FOX Carolina
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
Man arrested following shooting at gas station in Greenville Co.
wspa.com
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.
