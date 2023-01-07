ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

70-year-old South Carolina man dies after being struck by train

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man was struck and killed by a train. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says its department, along with Greer City Police, responded to the intersection of Able Street and Moore Street in Greer in reference to a pedestrian struck by a train on Jan. 5.
GREER, SC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
MARION, NC
wspa.com

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg …. A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

