a-z-animals.com
What Do Elephants Use Their Tusks For?
Elephants are the largest land animals worldwide. Adults can weigh between 6,500 and 12,000 pounds and grow up to 14 feet, taller than two average humans. When asked about the most prominent features of elephants, many point to their leathery skin, long trunks, strong thick legs, and tusks. Many wonder...
a-z-animals.com
Tuskless Elephants: Why Do Certain Elephants Not Have Tusks?
Elephants are one of the most famous animals worldwide, despite occurring naturally in only two continents. Many idioms and cultural references are made about the elephant’s trunks, heavy limbs, enormous size, and tusks. But would you believe that not all elephants have tusks?. Tuskless elephants exist, and their numbers...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves
Watch Four Hyenas Try To Take Down A Gigantic White Rhino By Themselves. The white rhino is the second-largest land mammal, and the word “weit,” which means “broad” in the West Germanic language of Afrikaan, refers to the animal’s mouth. White rhinos are also called square-lipped rhinoceros, have an upper lip that is square and nearly hairless.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Adorable Baby Elephant Blow Bubbles With Its Trunk
Watch This Adorable Baby Elephant Blow Bubbles With Its Trunk. Baby animals are just the cutest! Similarly to humans, they can be blissfully unaware and have a youthful spirit that loves nothing more than to play and have fun exploring their environment. Take baby elephants for example. These huge babies...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Male Lion Shrug Off a Pack of Taunting Hyenas
One of the largest wildlife reserves in Africa is Kruger National Park, located in northeastern South Africa. The Big Five – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalos – as well as other wild creatures, are abundant there. Along with several bird species including vultures, eagles, and storks, there...
Gizmodo
Researchers Dig Into the Genetic History of Vikings
Paleogeneticists have taken a sweeping look at 297 ancient genomes from Scandinavia and compared them with genetic data from 16,500 living Scandinavians to better understand the genetic history of the region. From their analysis, the team determined the origin and timings of major gene flows into the region, the dilution...
a-z-animals.com
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
A gray whale gave birth as a whale watching tour looked on
The crew and passengers aboard the whale watching boats have described it as a once in a lifetime moment. Lucky for you, it was caught on video!
Amateur archaeology sleuth deciphers messages hidden in Stone Age cave art for 25,000 years
Ben Bacon, a furniture restorer by day, spent his nights decoding the writing that has baffled scientists for over a century.
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Mama Rhino Use Its Massive Horn to Scare the Bejesus Out of a Lion
Watch a Mama Rhino Use Its Massive Horn to Scare the Bejesus Out of a Lion. Mama to the rescue! This young rhino is curious about what a lion is eating but does not get a great reception. Then the baby rhino quickly backs off, that is until Mama rhino turns up and shows the lion who is boss around here. Even a lion thinks twice about taking on a fully grown rhino!
Baby elephant rescued from water trough in Kenya after becoming trapped
A baby elephant was rescued from a water trough in Kenya after it was found trapped and struggling to get out.Footage shared by the Kenya Wildlife Service shows a group of rangers working to free the animal and they were able to pull the calf out of the water before it became exhausted.A helicopter was deployed to help those on the ground after the baby’s mother made the rescue more difficult, but a second video shows the two elephants walking away together.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Guy Stumbles Upon ‘Secret Raccoon Meeting’ in a Dumpster: WATCH
A man witnessed quite a sight when he discovered a “secret raccoon meeting” in a nearby dumpster. The viral video’s description reveals that the guy discovered a “nursery” of raccoon inside the dumpster. “He was shocked as well as surprised to find the animals there. The raccoons sat insanely calm, looking at him.”
a-z-animals.com
This Monkey Knows He Shouldn’t Touch a Porcupine, but Does Anyway
This Monkey Knows He Shouldn’t Touch a Porcupine, but Does Anyway. This delightful video shows a hilarious encounter between a monkey and a porcupine. In the video, we see the monkey approach the porcupine cautiously at first, carefully watching its every move. Monkeys are smart of course, and this one knows he shouldn’t touch a porcupine — but the curiosity is just too much to contain, and soon enough he pokes his prickly friend anyway!
Modern Sightings Give Hope the Tasmanian Tiger May Have Survived Extinction
Either by luck or by Jurassic Park style scientists...
a-z-animals.com
The 3 Most Amazing Mythical Creatures You’ve Ever Seen
Generally, humans have come to accept that it is nearly impossible to discover all the animals that have ever existed in the world’s history. The earth is over four billion years old, and humans only started existing a few million years ago. Although scientific advancements have made it possible to find, identify, and make a timeline for many fossils of ancient animals found around the world, it is still regarded as impossible to discover all of the fossils of ancient animals that existed long before humans.
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Haworthia Succulents
Haworthia succulents are small, interesting plants that store water in their thick fleshy leaves, enabling them to go without a drink for many weeks. But do you know how many types of Haworthia succulents exist? There are hundreds!. Let’s take a look at some different types of Haworthias and learn...
Wild videos show rhinos charge at tourist safaris in India
These tourists’ trip to India came at an extra charge. Terrifying footage has captured rhinoceroses storming after safari tours in India, forcing drivers to frantically try to outrace them. In one clip filmed on Dec. 30, a one-horned rhino chasing is seen chasing after a group of tourists at Manas National Park in the Assam state. The massive mammal, which can run at a speed of up to 35 miles per hour, pursued the vehicle for about a mile. A second view of the chase shows that tourists were sitting and standing in the truck’s bed with little to protect them from the...
a-z-animals.com
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water. Sharks have long been portrayed as ferocious aquatic creatures, and most people fear them to death. However, the truth is sharks aren’t as aggressive as people think – with some exceptions, depending on the species. Most will not even approach people, as they aren’t on their diet. They’d rather feast on fish and marine animals than humans.
Villagers reap rewards from ‘smelly’ elephant repellant in Zimbabwe
By Lulu Brenda Harris for CITEWhat started as an elephant deterrent strategy for villages surrounding Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park has evolved into a viable income stream for communities that are now involved in international commercial chilli farming, exporting to South Africa and Europe.Elephants dislike the smell of chillies, so they are used as a repellent in the fields when the rainy season begins.As Zimbabwe’s second largest national park, Gonarezhou is home to over 11,500 elephants, one of the highest densities of pachyderms in any African protected area and is known as ‘the Place of Elephants.’While bull elephants are currently leaving...
