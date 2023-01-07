A baby elephant was rescued from a water trough in Kenya after it was found trapped and struggling to get out.Footage shared by the Kenya Wildlife Service shows a group of rangers working to free the animal and they were able to pull the calf out of the water before it became exhausted.A helicopter was deployed to help those on the ground after the baby’s mother made the rescue more difficult, but a second video shows the two elephants walking away together.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

3 DAYS AGO