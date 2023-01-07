ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Lil’ Tony Memorial Classic to tip on 3-year anniversary of athlete’s death

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Many in the community will come together on January 7 to honor Lil’ Tony Webster who passed away in 2019.

Lil’ Tony died suddenly of an aneurysm in January 2019. He attended Bluefield High School and played several sports.

The Inaugural Little Tony Memorial Classic kicks off on January 7th at the Brushfork Armory in Bluefield.

Judah Price named 2022-2023 Gatorade WV Football Player of the Year

After Lil’ Tony died, Governor Jim Justice declared January 7th as Lil’ Tony Interscholastic Day.

After collaborating with many members of the community, Lil’ Tony’s father came up with the tournament and wanted to hold the tournament on the same day. Coach Webster said this weekend means everything to him.

“It’s not a day that I don’t think about my son,” said the coach and father. “I mean, everyone knows about this situation. You know, he was a pretty good athlete and he had an aneurysm and passed away. This is just something that you know we can do and honor him. It’s something that the community can get involved in and just continue to have his name to live on and on.”

There will be raffles for 3 recliners from Grand Furniture, one for a diamond ring valued at $1,000, and one for a 50-inch television. The Chick-Fil-A cow will also be there for the kids.

Bluefield Middle plays Princeton Middle starting at noon.

WVNS

WVNS

