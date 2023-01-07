Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputies say fatal Foley shootings sparked over pending divorce
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Frustration over a pending divorce is what investigators said led to a pair of deadly shootings in Foley which left a wife and husband dead. Deputies said it happened late Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the husband fatally shot his wife before being shot himself by another family member.
33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man admitted shooting ex-girlfriend’s brother, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother and engaging in a shootout with police admitted to shooting the man but told police the victim was grabbing at him, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined prosecutors have enough...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
utv44.com
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
utv44.com
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities. MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a shooting and attempting to elude from the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating two separate incidents from the weekend involving a shooting and an attempt to elude, according to police. Authorities said at at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 50 block of N. Sage Avenue in reference to a victims house being struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Banned by federal law, guns allegedly used in Mobile mass shooting are legal under state law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two guns that police say were used in a New Year’s Eve massing shooting downtown are illegal under federal law, but not state law. Mobile officials vow to change that. “We are seeing more and more cases involving what have come to be known as...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
utv44.com
Wilmer man gets 92 months for mailing drugs to federal inmates
John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, was sentenced today to ninety-two months imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing contraband to a federal prisoner. Payne previously pled guilty to the offenses. Documents filed with the court established that investigators with the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex (YCFCC) in...
Escambia Co. Commissioner wants to bring back Pelican Drop NYE 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After not having the Pelican Drop in Pensacola, New Year’s Eve 2022, and visiting Moon Pies over Mobile, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he wants to make sure the pelican comes back to Pensacola next year. The last Pelican Drop downtown was in 2017. Lissa Dees, former executive director of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD has a new online crime map
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police made a fentanyl trafficking arrest after responding to a local hotel to assist with an overdose. It happened early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Woodspring Suites. It was about 1:45 a.m. when Daphne police got a call to assist with an apparent drug...
