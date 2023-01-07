ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Deputies say fatal Foley shootings sparked over pending divorce

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Frustration over a pending divorce is what investigators said led to a pair of deadly shootings in Foley which left a wife and husband dead. Deputies said it happened late Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the husband fatally shot his wife before being shot himself by another family member.
FOLEY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man admitted shooting ex-girlfriend’s brother, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother and engaging in a shootout with police admitted to shooting the man but told police the victim was grabbing at him, an investigator testified Monday. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined prosecutors have enough...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities. MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police investigating a shooting and attempting to elude from the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating two separate incidents from the weekend involving a shooting and an attempt to elude, according to police. Authorities said at at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 50 block of N. Sage Avenue in reference to a victims house being struck by gunfire.
WKRG News 5

Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Wilmer man gets 92 months for mailing drugs to federal inmates

John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, was sentenced today to ninety-two months imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and providing contraband to a federal prisoner. Payne previously pled guilty to the offenses. Documents filed with the court established that investigators with the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex (YCFCC) in...
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD has a new online crime map

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police made a fentanyl trafficking arrest after responding to a local hotel to assist with an overdose. It happened early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Woodspring Suites. It was about 1:45 a.m. when Daphne police got a call to assist with an apparent drug...
DAPHNE, AL

