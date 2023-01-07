Prices at the pump have spiked over the past week in Virginia, although some experts have described the increase as a “correction.”. According to Triple-A, the average gas prices in the state have stabilized at 3-18 per gallon. That’s a decrease from this time last month, but it’s also up 16-cents since New Year’s Eve. Prices in Rockingham County are running slightly lower at 3-16, while Augusta County has some of the cheapest prices in the area at 3-12.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO