ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 11

Range Hoffman
2d ago

All great until the car doesn’t get plugged in and can’t make deliveries because it will take 1.5 hours to charge. It’s more about businesses using the tax breaks than anything.

Reply
4
Rusty White
2d ago

the power companies couldn't handle the cold snap Christmas weekend. so what's going to happen with all these electric vehicles?

Reply
4
Shagger
2d ago

Well since these fabulous EV's are reducing the costs of these businesses, such as Domino's and helping them to save money, I'm absolutely positive that we consumers will now see an immediate reduction in price for our pizzas and other products. Right?

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia gas prices are going back up

(WSET) — Two weeks after Christmas, gas prices have crawled up from holiday lows sitting below an average of $3 per gallon back up to $3.18 in Virginia, according to GasBuddy. That's still only 3.2 cents higher than prices were a year ago, and ten cents more than a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month

Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Study: Up to a third of rural hospitals are at risk of closure

A pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition and, if not treated urgently, a patient can die. But how much the hospital receives for that treatment varies, depending on where the patient gets sick. At Tazewell Community Hospital in Southwest Virginia, the insurance company Aetna will pay $13,000 to perform a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas price increase called “a correction”

Prices at the pump have spiked over the past week in Virginia, although some experts have described the increase as a “correction.”. According to Triple-A, the average gas prices in the state have stabilized at 3-18 per gallon. That’s a decrease from this time last month, but it’s also up 16-cents since New Year’s Eve. Prices in Rockingham County are running slightly lower at 3-16, while Augusta County has some of the cheapest prices in the area at 3-12.
VIRGINIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Virginia SNAP recipients receiving emergency funds in January

The Virginia Department of Social Services says households on the SNAP program will again receive emergency benefits in January. An update says SNAP recipients will see emergency allotments loaded automatically to their EBT cards on Jan. 16th. These emergency funds began at the start of the pandemic, where officials declared...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy