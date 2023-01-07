ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Fayette and Raleigh County Special Olympics squads square up at NRCTC Invitational

By Izzy Post
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The New River CTC Invitational continued on January 7 with a full schedule of games but one special game was held early in the afternoon.

The Raleigh and Fayette County Special Olympics held an exhibition game at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

While most of the games at the New River Invitational are about winning, this matchup was about the players having fun. For the coaches and parents, it was about seeing smiles on the players’ faces.

“We don’t care who wins or loses we just want to have fun,” said  Fayette County coach Eddie Brag.

A Raleigh County player said being included in the tournament meant everything to him.

“It’s all about the basketball, it’s all about getting the shots in and everything, it’s awesome,” quipped Billy Hix.

WVNS

