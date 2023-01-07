Read full article on original website
doesmyopinionmatter
2d ago
I'm 57 yrs old, lived in WI my entire life and never, until Biden got into office, have we ever had to have an energy emergency. I believe it's all scare tactics to keep pushing this climate BS.
Cindrow
2d ago
The weather here in Appleton has been fairly nice for January. Since the five days around Christmas, it’s been typical weather. Not sure what this is all about really.
Montie Szydel
2d ago
all I got to say is when people don't know what the hell severe weather is anymore it's blowing everything out of proportion too much news we got too much information that's false out there
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
94.3 Jack FM
Evers declares energy emergency
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide energy emergency on Friday. Executive order 183 said the emergency is due to “weeks of winter weather and the impact it has had on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.”. “Over the past...
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel
Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
seehafernews.com
DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon
During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to tackle shared revenue challenge
MADISON, Wis. — With a new legislative session underway, there seems to be a lot of optimism about compromise within the halls of the Capitol building, at least for now. When it comes to finding common ground, chances are you will hear the words “shared revenue” a lot over the next several months. Lawmakers are considering ways to change how state government shares funding with local communities to pay for services such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Gov. Tony Evers Takes Oath of Office for Second Term
Gov. Tony Evers was sworn in for his second term as Governor of Wisconsin on Tuesday Jan. 3 during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony. “I’m Tony Evers, and, yes, I am jazzed as hell today to be sworn in again as the 46th governor of the great state of Wisconsin.”
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
UPMATTERS
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death
As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
