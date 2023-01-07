Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...

