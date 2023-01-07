Read full article on original website
Related
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’
Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
msn.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from coaching ahead of Islam Makhachev's title defense at UFC 284
Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the sport of mixed martial arts entirely. Nurmagomedov has retired from coaching MMA after leading Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to UFC and Bellator lightweight championships, respectively. Nurmagomedov teased his departure from the MMA scene in an Instagram post published on Thursday. American Kickboxing...
MMA Fighting
Daniel Cormier now on good terms with Jake Paul, believes Paul will actually fight in MMA
Daniel Cormier appears to have made amends with Jake Paul. Back in 2021, Cormier and Paul found themselves on opposite ends of a heated feud. At the time, Paul was coming off a brutal knockout of Ben Askren and was hyping up a fight with Tyron Woodley, and doing so in a way that Cormier took umbrage with. As the beef continued to simmer, things boiled over when Cormier and Paul nearly got into a physical altercation at UFC 261. Ultimately, the heat between the two died down, and now, with Paul’s recent signing to the PFL, Cormier revealed he and Paul have squashed the beef.
MMAmania.com
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
Former UFC, Bellator fighter Cain Carrizosa arrested for 2 brutal assaults of woman
Former UFC, Bellator fighter Cain Carrizosa was arrested. According to MMA Junkie and St. George News, a former UFC and Bellator fighter Cain Carrizosa (aka Cain Castillo) has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on two separate occasions. The arrest was made on Monday in St. George, Utah and...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Henry Cejudo urges Aljamain Sterling to 'stay away from that damn Hennessy,' accept UFC 285 title fight
Henry Cejudo’s UFC return will be a title shot, and it could be less than two months away, according to the former double champion. When he joined the LFA 149 broadcast Friday in Chandler, Ariz., Cejudo (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) confirmed the promotion is working on a fight against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 285, a pay-per-view event scheduled for March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
MMAWeekly.com
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender
Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn’t look like he’ll be making welterweight in the near future. Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup.
UFC Parent Company Endeavor ‘Declined to Comment’ on Dana White Slapping His Wife in Viral Video
UFC head honcho Dana White has been under fire by the MMA community ever since a video released by TMZ showed that on New Year’s Eve, the bossman slapped his wife twice during an altercation at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas. White quickly responded by delivering a lengthy...
Henry Cejudo jokes that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife: “She can get it too”
Henry Cejudo has joked that he’s ready to fight Dana White’s wife in a controversial comment posted to social media. We all know that Henry Cejudo can be a controversial figure. The man known as ‘Triple C’ has spent the last few years forming a brand new persona for himself. As opposed to being a humble flyweight, he now comes out with some outrageous remarks with the aim of keeping the spotlight on himself.
MMA Fighting
Jailton Almeida hopeful Shamil Abdurakhimov shows up at UFC 283 after previous cancellations, vows to ‘put on a show’
Jailton Almeida is hoping the third time is the charm for a fight with Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283, which is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The heavyweight duo was paired up to compete twice before in 2022, however Abdurakhimov withdrew both times. Abdurakhimov was reportedly pulled from a September card in Las Vegas due to visa issues, so “Malhadinho” instead finished late-notice replacement Anton Turkalj with a first-round submission.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
595K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0