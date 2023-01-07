ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

nbc15.com

Juneau county receives DNR funding to improve public lands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau and Pierce counties will receive funding from the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund to improve public lands, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced. The funds will go to habitat restoration projects at the Cranberry Creek Mound Group State Natural Area in Juneau County. Additional...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
agupdate.com

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

We had sheep when I was a kid and it was my job to feed them because they were my 4-H project. My Dad, who had shown prize-winning Cheviots with my Uncle Delmar at the Wisconsin State Fair, taught me how to show sheep. I won the blue ribbon for showmanship at the Ithaca School Fair when I was 14 years old. As proud as I was of that achievement, I never developed a great affection for sheep. I would not have made a very good shepherd; I prefer cows.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of emergency visits related to opioid overdoses continues remain high nationally and at UW Health, the health system announced Friday. A report from the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of nonfatal opioid hospital visits has increased 4% each quarter from January 2018 to March 2022—an increase of 98 to 179 patients per 100,000. This increase has gone hand in hand with the increase in overdose rates in emergency departments nationally, according to the same report.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MMSD to offer emergency open enrollment to One City Schools students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced Friday the opening of an emergency enrollment center for One City School students. One City Schools, a charter school in Madison unaffiliated with MMSD, decided to close its programming for 9th and 10th grade students, prompting MMSD’s action.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Flat tax defies common sense

Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
WISCONSIN STATE
q957.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
nbc15.com

Troy Ludlum carries his father’s legacy as volunteer firefighter in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a firefighter killed on the job hopes to make his father proud by continuing to protect the Mineral Point community. Exactly one year ago on January 6, 2022, Mineral Point Volunteer Firefighters James “Jim” Ludlum and Cpt. Brian Busch were killed on Highway 151 during an emergency response when their fire engine collided with a semi truck.
MINERAL POINT, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show

MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season

In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI

