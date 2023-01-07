Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Juneau county receives DNR funding to improve public lands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau and Pierce counties will receive funding from the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund to improve public lands, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced. The funds will go to habitat restoration projects at the Cranberry Creek Mound Group State Natural Area in Juneau County. Additional...
agupdate.com
Barn Boards and Baling Wire
We had sheep when I was a kid and it was my job to feed them because they were my 4-H project. My Dad, who had shown prize-winning Cheviots with my Uncle Delmar at the Wisconsin State Fair, taught me how to show sheep. I won the blue ribbon for showmanship at the Ithaca School Fair when I was 14 years old. As proud as I was of that achievement, I never developed a great affection for sheep. I would not have made a very good shepherd; I prefer cows.
nbc15.com
UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of emergency visits related to opioid overdoses continues remain high nationally and at UW Health, the health system announced Friday. A report from the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of nonfatal opioid hospital visits has increased 4% each quarter from January 2018 to March 2022—an increase of 98 to 179 patients per 100,000. This increase has gone hand in hand with the increase in overdose rates in emergency departments nationally, according to the same report.
fox47.com
Overdoses seen in emergency departments remains large, local doctor shares recent trends
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits...
nbc15.com
MMSD to offer emergency open enrollment to One City Schools students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced Friday the opening of an emergency enrollment center for One City School students. One City Schools, a charter school in Madison unaffiliated with MMSD, decided to close its programming for 9th and 10th grade students, prompting MMSD’s action.
WAFER Food Pantry hosts pop-up event in La Crosse
The La Crosse WAFER Food Pantry offered a one-time pop-up distribution to all members of the public Saturday.
captimes.com
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
nbc15.com
From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After operating on Madison’s north side for almost 100 years, the Oscar Mayer plant closed its doors for good in 2017. Now, for one of the first times since its closure, developers are breaking ground on the Oscar Mayer campus to create affordable housing. Located...
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare. It’s a new year, but the cost of childcare remains high, with some programs costing more than college tuition. That is why one Wisconsin-based company is partnering with a childcare network to ease some of the stress that comes with enrolling in early education.
Community steps up to clean new spa location after pipe bursts day before opening
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The opening of a new spa in La Crosse has not gone as planned, but its owners found a silver lining. Brilliant Bodywork Med Spa was supposed to open its new location on Monday. The day before, a pipe in the ceiling burst, and 1,000 gallons of water flooded the space. Several area businesses jumped...
q957.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
nbc15.com
Troy Ludlum carries his father’s legacy as volunteer firefighter in Mineral Point
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a firefighter killed on the job hopes to make his father proud by continuing to protect the Mineral Point community. Exactly one year ago on January 6, 2022, Mineral Point Volunteer Firefighters James “Jim” Ludlum and Cpt. Brian Busch were killed on Highway 151 during an emergency response when their fire engine collided with a semi truck.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show
MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
Channel 3000
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Ho-Chunk Nation Police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
