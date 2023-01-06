Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Survey: $12,900 is the 2023 savings goal for the average Vermonter
This compares to a national average savings goal of $8,082. Nebraskans aim to save the most ($16,093); North Dakotans the least ($1,565). Infographic(link is external) showing savings goals across America. Vermont Business Magazine As the new year begins, it’s usually the time we start to think about what we want...
vermontbiz.com
EIDL repayment Webinar at noon Jan 11
Vermont Business Magazine Join the SBA Vermont District Office for a virtual workshop at noon January 11 about COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayment. Creating a Capital Access Financial System account. Making payments and tracking EIDL account. Q&A. Registration is required, but participants are encouraged to log on five minutes...
vermontbiz.com
Blue Cross Vermont names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer
Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has elevated Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. Growing up on a working dairy farm in Randolph Center, Pinello-White learned at an early age the value of hard work and being resourceful. She has drawn on those skills during her 14 years with the Blue Cross, working in a wide variety of roles. Starting as a human resources specialist, she has also been a worksite health and wellness coordinator, benefits manager, and most recently the director of human resources and facilities.
vermontbiz.com
New report gives insights and recommendations on child well-being in Vermont
Key topics include the impact of the housing crisis on families with children and the increase in children experiencing mental health conditions. Vermont Business Magazine A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center, titled The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review, provides an objective, data-driven assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont. The report includes the 2023 Policy Recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for each and every child in the prenatal period to age 8 and their family.
Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination
A Windham County Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit over an Academy School student who was accidentally vaccinated without parental consent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination.
VTDigger
Outrageous to treat Vermonters this way
Living in Vermont is too costly for most people, whether working or on SSI, thanks to our governor and state sepresentatives who support his thinking by not regulating how landlords are allowed to overcharge for rundown living spaces or paying for people to move and start failing businesses to jack up prices on everything else just to line their pockets.
vermontbiz.com
Sullivan, et al: This has to stop
This commentary is by Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Tino Rutanhira, Co-Founder and Board Chair for the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, and Kelly Stoddard Poor, Director of Advocacy & Outreach for AARP VT. In the past year, local news outlets have...
vermontbiz.com
Apply to Vend in the Vermont Building at the Big E!
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending inside the Vermont Building at the 2023 Big E! The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, MA.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Mutual donates $16,000 to COTS
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Mutual Insurance Group donated a record $16,000 to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) as part of the Cats Win, Community Wins program, a multi-year, community-based, collaboration between Vermont Mutual Insurance Group and the University of Vermont. Since the program’s debut in 2017, Vermont Mutual has donated $80,000 to local non-profits through the Cats Win, Community Wins initiative and has awarded more than $3.5 million dollars through the Vermont Mutual Charitable Giving Fund since its inception in 2014.
vermontbiz.com
Community Bank donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge
Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external)’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes...
Report: N.E. electric grid operator declared capacity deficiency Christmas Eve
Region’s supply of electricity was insufficient to meet consumer demand. System operators implemented well established procedures Christmas Eve to maintain New England’s power supply during an unanticipated electric capacity deficiency, according to a report from ISO New England. The operator blamed unexpected generator outages and reductions, and power...
vermontbiz.com
Chris Bradley: Self defense in Vermont
By Chris Bradley When we consider Vermont, we must recognize that the vast majority of Vermont is rural. We also must recognize that Vermont has a chronic issue with the proper staffing of law enforcement, such that Vermont typically has one of the lowest Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) law enforcement officers per 100,000 residents in the nation. For 2019 we were the absolute lowest.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices heading up
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 24 cents from a month ago and are up 7 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69 in Burlington.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
vermontbiz.com
Phil Scott looking to finish the job
On June 7, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed historic housing legislation into law. S.226 and S.210 dedicate more than $45 million to address Vermont’s housing shortage. The state has committed over $250 million to housing over the last two years. Courtesy photo. by James Dwinell, Vermont Business Magazine The...
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
vermontbiz.com
VAHHS: Health and mental health priorities
Devon Green, VP of Government Relations, VAHHS It was a relief to witness a relatively smooth opening to the legislative session here in Vermont. As with anything, there were one or two bumps in the road, including a discussion about how mental health should not be differentiated from health. As...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
Comments / 0