Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Survey: $12,900 is the 2023 savings goal for the average Vermonter

This compares to a national average savings goal of $8,082. Nebraskans aim to save the most ($16,093); North Dakotans the least ($1,565). Infographic(link is external) showing savings goals across America. Vermont Business Magazine As the new year begins, it’s usually the time we start to think about what we want...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

EIDL repayment Webinar at noon Jan 11

Vermont Business Magazine Join the SBA Vermont District Office for a virtual workshop at noon January 11 about COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayment. Creating a Capital Access Financial System account. Making payments and tracking EIDL account. Q&A. Registration is required, but participants are encouraged to log on five minutes...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Blue Cross Vermont names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer

Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has elevated Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. Growing up on a working dairy farm in Randolph Center, Pinello-White learned at an early age the value of hard work and being resourceful. She has drawn on those skills during her 14 years with the Blue Cross, working in a wide variety of roles. Starting as a human resources specialist, she has also been a worksite health and wellness coordinator, benefits manager, and most recently the director of human resources and facilities.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

New report gives insights and recommendations on child well-being in Vermont

Key topics include the impact of the housing crisis on families with children and the increase in children experiencing mental health conditions. Vermont Business Magazine A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center, titled The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review, provides an objective, data-driven assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont. The report includes the 2023 Policy Recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for each and every child in the prenatal period to age 8 and their family.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Outrageous to treat Vermonters this way

Living in Vermont is too costly for most people, whether working or on SSI, thanks to our governor and state sepresentatives who support his thinking by not regulating how landlords are allowed to overcharge for rundown living spaces or paying for people to move and start failing businesses to jack up prices on everything else just to line their pockets.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Sullivan, et al: This has to stop

This commentary is by Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Tino Rutanhira, Co-Founder and Board Chair for the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, and Kelly Stoddard Poor, Director of Advocacy & Outreach for AARP VT. In the past year, local news outlets have...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Apply to Vend in the Vermont Building at the Big E!

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending inside the Vermont Building at the 2023 Big E! The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, MA.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Mutual donates $16,000 to COTS

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Mutual Insurance Group donated a record $16,000 to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) as part of the Cats Win, Community Wins program, a multi-year, community-based, collaboration between Vermont Mutual Insurance Group and the University of Vermont. Since the program’s debut in 2017, Vermont Mutual has donated $80,000 to local non-profits through the Cats Win, Community Wins initiative and has awarded more than $3.5 million dollars through the Vermont Mutual Charitable Giving Fund since its inception in 2014.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Community Bank donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge

Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external)’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Chris Bradley: Self defense in Vermont

By Chris Bradley When we consider Vermont, we must recognize that the vast majority of Vermont is rural. We also must recognize that Vermont has a chronic issue with the proper staffing of law enforcement, such that Vermont typically has one of the lowest Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) law enforcement officers per 100,000 residents in the nation. For 2019 we were the absolute lowest.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices heading up

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 24 cents from a month ago and are up 7 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69 in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Phil Scott looking to finish the job

On June 7, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed historic housing legislation into law. S.226 and S.210 dedicate more than $45 million to address Vermont’s housing shortage. The state has committed over $250 million to housing over the last two years. Courtesy photo. by James Dwinell, Vermont Business Magazine The...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VAHHS: Health and mental health priorities

Devon Green, VP of Government Relations, VAHHS It was a relief to witness a relatively smooth opening to the legislative session here in Vermont. As with anything, there were one or two bumps in the road, including a discussion about how mental health should not be differentiated from health. As...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
STOWE, VT

