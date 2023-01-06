Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has elevated Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. Growing up on a working dairy farm in Randolph Center, Pinello-White learned at an early age the value of hard work and being resourceful. She has drawn on those skills during her 14 years with the Blue Cross, working in a wide variety of roles. Starting as a human resources specialist, she has also been a worksite health and wellness coordinator, benefits manager, and most recently the director of human resources and facilities.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO