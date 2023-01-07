ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.

Public information officer Will Finn said the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on SR-503, near the high school.

He said the girl tried crossing the highway in an area that was not marked as a pedestrian crossing. The highway has two lanes of travel in each direction at this location.

According to Washington State Patrol, motorists in the left lane slowed for the girl, but a motorist traveling south in the right lane didn’t realize traffic was stopping. The driver was traveling at approximately 40 mph when she struck the girl and knocked her unconscious.

The teenager regained consciousness at the scene and was in stable condition when she was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland for treatment. She’s expected to survive, Finn said.

Washington State Patrol said the posted speed limit in the area where the girl was hit is 40 mph. The girl was struck by a 22-year-old woman who was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry, investigators said. The driver remained at the scene.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The right lane of SR 503 was closed for about 15 minutes after the crash.

Valerie Trimmer ward
2d ago

yes that's a problem with teens by that school crossing all the time there when they should be walking down to the Cross walk and crossing over ...it was a matter of time before this happened....maybe they should follow the rules of crossing in all the right spots .. praying the young lady is going to be ok

