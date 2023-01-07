ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding. There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents. Washoe County:. The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Lake County News

State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the Reno area early tomorrow morning. The Sierra could see two feet of snow and we’ll see a rain/snow mix on the valley floor. Tuesday will bring heavier snow. Avoid crossing the mountain pass if possible. We’ll keep an eye on flooding concerns in low lying areas.
RENO, NV
WGAU

Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California

NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Damaging winds knock down trees, power lines across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are widespread reports of downed trees and power lines after strong winds battered Northern California. Peak gusts were recorded at 60+ mph late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, cutting off power for more than 500,000 SMUD and PG&E customers. Emergency dispatchers were swamped with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

School schedules impacted by winter storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 8:00 a.m. update: The Storey County School District has decided to declare Monday a snow day. All schools in the district will be closed. Original story: The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow and Flood Risk

Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
RENO, NV
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy