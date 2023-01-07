Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding. There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents. Washoe County:. The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West...
Sierra Sun
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
Fox40
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the Reno area early tomorrow morning. The Sierra could see two feet of snow and we’ll see a rain/snow mix on the valley floor. Tuesday will bring heavier snow. Avoid crossing the mountain pass if possible. We’ll keep an eye on flooding concerns in low lying areas.
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
WGAU
Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California
NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
KCRA.com
Damaging winds knock down trees, power lines across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are widespread reports of downed trees and power lines after strong winds battered Northern California. Peak gusts were recorded at 60+ mph late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, cutting off power for more than 500,000 SMUD and PG&E customers. Emergency dispatchers were swamped with...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
KOLO TV Reno
School schedules impacted by winter storms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 8:00 a.m. update: The Storey County School District has decided to declare Monday a snow day. All schools in the district will be closed. Original story: The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
