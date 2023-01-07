CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are investigating another gun crime after a series of shots into a home occurred in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department on 1/6/23 police were dispatched to the area of 164 Scioto Ave in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes and windows that had been shot out. A home located in the 160 block of Scioto Ave was also shot and the family says that they were upstairs when the shots went off. When they came down they found that a bullet had traveled through the window, through an interior bedroom wall, and into the interior living room wall. Subjects in the house stated they located the bullet laying on the ground in the living room.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO