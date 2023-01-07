Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Wellston Ohio Arrests One with Over 2 Ounces of Fentanyl and Meth
WELLSTON – On Friday, January 6th, Probation Officers, along with officers from the Wellston Police Department and Jackson Sheriff Deputies, conducted a nighttime probation search in Wellston, recovering nearly 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. The search was conducted at 226 S Minnesota Ave in Wellston, the residence...
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Drive By Threat with Gun in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after driving by a person and threatening him with a gun. The incident occurred at the Valero gas station located at 61 N Bridge St. The caller reported that the named man pointed a gun out of the window of the vehicle and then left the scene.
Ohio man arrested after he allegedly robbed bank with a weapon
Police say an Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank with a weapon. Zanesville Police say a male subject wearing a mask went into Park National Bank, and threatened a bank teller saying they were armed. Police say the man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Family Finds Bullet Shot from Gun in Living Room One Arrested
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are investigating another gun crime after a series of shots into a home occurred in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department on 1/6/23 police were dispatched to the area of 164 Scioto Ave in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes and windows that had been shot out. A home located in the 160 block of Scioto Ave was also shot and the family says that they were upstairs when the shots went off. When they came down they found that a bullet had traveled through the window, through an interior bedroom wall, and into the interior living room wall. Subjects in the house stated they located the bullet laying on the ground in the living room.
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman gets 54 months prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to 54 months in prison on multiple trafficking counts. Tiffany Greene, 45, was sentenced for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony; and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court...
Woman indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with the 2021 death of another woman by drug poisoning in a Columbus prison. According to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a grand jury on Friday indicted Jamila Perry, who is accused of providing the illegal drugs that caused the […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Searches for Hit Skip Suspect
ROSS COUNTY – On 1/8/23 at approximately 23:30 hours Ross County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 214 Church St. in Roxabell in reference to an Auto Crash. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a damaged red 2017 Buick Regal which had been pushed into a fence. They observed that the front left corner of the vehicle and its left rear-view mirror was damaged.
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Man Reports Stolen Wallet and Soiled Trousers
NELSONVILLE = Police were called to the scene of a residential burglary on Saturday but the situation had a stinky ending. According to the Nelsonville police department on Saturday, January 7 2023 Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported a missing wallet and located a pair of soiled trousers.
WSAZ
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
cwcolumbus.com
Woman shot in head after alleged argument over boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers went to the 400 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
cwcolumbus.com
14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
cwcolumbus.com
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
WSYX ABC6
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in Hilltop shooting
One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. One dead in Hilltop shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WZi7Ym. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans’ …. In inaugural speech, Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans' resiliency. Two students charged after threatening Instagram …. Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents...
