Pirates’ pathetic rumored Bryan Reynolds offer, trade demands mean Yankees can’t give up
The New York Yankees have a left field vacancy (to say the least) that would be perfect for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds to fill. Sadly, the Pirates aren’t biting thus far … but that doesn’t mean it’s time for the Yanks to give up. After...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent
Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
Most realistic Brewers trade target finally emerges for Dodgers
Though there's still time for a blockbuster trade to go down, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be leaning conservative this offseason. Despite what general manager Brandon Gomes said, fans shouldn't expect anything momentous. But ... expect something, especially now that a realistic trade candidate from the Milwaukee Brewers has...
Rangers continue copycat Dodgers act by adding former LA 1st-round pick
All that's left here is for the Texas Rangers to, point blank, come out and say, "We would love to be the Los Angeles Dodgers of the American League." Yet again, a former Dodger has found his way to the Lone Star state. On Thursday, it was reported the Rangers...
Dodgers reportedly almost kept Trevor Bauer for weakest reason imaginable
For the Los Angeles Dodgers fans out there who were very concerned about the team's financial decision making this offseason, there was a slight worry in the back of their minds about Trevor Bauer's situation following his suspension reduction. If the Dodgers were hell bent on saving money and getting...
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
The Post’s Mike Vaccaro wins fourth New York Sportswriter of the Year award
The Post’s lead sports columnist, Mike Vaccaro, was named New York Sportswriter of the Year for the fourth time, it was announced Monday by the National Sports Media Association. Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times was named a co-recipient of the award. Vaccaro, who has worked at the Post since 2002, previously won the award in 2013, 2014 and 2019. He’s a 1989 graduate of St. Bonaventure University and lives in Hillsdale, N.J. Vaccaro not only writes about both local and national sports but also pens a weekly Sunday column called “Open Mike.” He’s authored three books — “Emperors and Idiots”...
Ex-NBA player Jared Jeffries wins prize on 'The Price is Right'
Former NBA player Jared Jeffries appeared on "The Price is Right" on Monday and came up clutch in his efforts for a new car. He played until 2013.
