Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Related
ROAD RAGE Man Points Gun At Teens In Harrisburg, State Police Say
A road rage incident escalated to the point where a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a group of teenagers on Dec. 17, 2022, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The teenagers, a 17-year-old Hershey girl, and two Harrisburg...
1 killed during burglary at central Pa. apartment complex: DA
A person found dead Sunday at a Lancaster County apartment complex was shot multiple times during a burglary, the district attorney’s office said Monday. One person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, according to District Attorney Heather Adams. Adams said...
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officials are investigating a suspicious incident that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the county coroner's office, an unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. West Hempfield Township Chief of Police Lisa Layden said...
Harrisburg police solving homicides at historically high rate
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Friday, Harrisburg police made an arrest in a Dec. 22 murder. It marked the 18th solved homicide case of the 22 total murders that happened in 2022. That means that over the last year, Harrisburg police have solved 78% of the homicides which happened in the city in 2022.
Dauphin County police: Paid caregiver charged with neglect after leaving care-dependent man unattended in car
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hired caregiver arrested for neglect of non-verbal wheelchair-restricted man. According to Middletown Borough Police, a call came in on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:27 a.m. alleging abuse. The witness described seeing an unattended man in the backseat of a parked car for an extended period of time.
abc27.com
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
WGAL
Vehicles entered, stolen in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County say they have received reports of vehicles being entered and stolen. It happened over the weekend off of Yverdon Drive in Wormleysburg. West Shore Regional police said all the entered vehicles were unlocked, and the stolen vehicles had keys left in them.
WGAL
Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide
On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
abc27.com
2 charged with firearm offenses after York City shooting investigation
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are facing firearms charges after a shooting investigation in York. According to York City Police, officers responded to Penn Park on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and made contact with multiple individuals. Police...
1 person injured in overnight central Pa. shooting
One person was shot overnight Monday in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired shortly after 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street, police said. One person, of unknown age and gender, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators do not believe the shooting...
Dauphin County caregiver left disabled man alone in unheated car: police
A paid caregiver left his patient in an unheated car for an hour over the weekend in only a T-shirt and pants, Middletown police said. The 34-year-old patient was a care-dependent, non-verbal man in a wheelchair, who Middletown police said they found in the backseat of a car around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive after receiving a 911 call.
Two suspects arrested after shots-fired call in York, police say
YORK, Pa. — York City Police announced the arrests of two suspects following a shots-fired incident in the city last week. The suspects were arrested by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the area of Penn Park, police said. Officers made contact...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police investigating early morning shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. Police say shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in the area.
abc27.com
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m....
Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old. On Jan. 3, Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing. She is described as approximately 120 pounds. Sarate-Mancio was last seen on Dec. 24, 2022, at the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township in...
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
abc27.com
Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
abc27.com
AOPC: Lancaster Co. has highest number of human trafficking offenses in state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) released new data on human trafficking in the commonwealth, highlighting areas across the state where numbers show the crime is most prominent. According to AOPC, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed from 2017...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1