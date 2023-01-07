A paid caregiver left his patient in an unheated car for an hour over the weekend in only a T-shirt and pants, Middletown police said. The 34-year-old patient was a care-dependent, non-verbal man in a wheelchair, who Middletown police said they found in the backseat of a car around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive after receiving a 911 call.

