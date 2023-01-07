ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicles entered, stolen in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County say they have received reports of vehicles being entered and stolen. It happened over the weekend off of Yverdon Drive in Wormleysburg. West Shore Regional police said all the entered vehicles were unlocked, and the stolen vehicles had keys left in them.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide

On Friday, Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in connection with the Sunken Garden homicide investigation. Police say Martinez has been charged with murder and rape by forcible compulsion in connection with the death of a woman found dead in the Sunken Garden area of Riverfront Park on Dec. 22, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

2 charged with firearm offenses after York City shooting investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are facing firearms charges after a shooting investigation in York. According to York City Police, officers responded to Penn Park on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings and made contact with multiple individuals. Police...
PennLive.com

abc27.com

Lancaster Police investigating early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. Police say shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in the area.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

