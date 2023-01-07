ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon

A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis

A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis. A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B

After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens connected to a shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel early Monday morning have been taken into custody, police tell News 4. A 52-year-old employee started his car to warm it up before he got off work around 5:30 a.m. While it was warming, police say he emptied a trash can when he spotted a gray Nissan pull up next to his car. A teen then got out of the Nissan and got into the victim’s car, while two other teens remained inside the Nissan.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy