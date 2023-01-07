Read full article on original website
Gregory Soto trade: Phillies acquire lefty reliever from Tigers in five-player swap
The Philadelphia Phillies obtained lefty reliever Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday as part of a five-player swap. The teams announced the deal on Saturday afternoon, with the Phillies netting Soto and infielder Kody Clemens in exchange for outfielder Matt Vierling, utility player Nick Maton, and catcher Donny Sands.
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
MLB rumors: Mariners land AJ Pollock; Mets discussed Eduardo Escobar trade amid Carlos Correa agreement
In roughly five weeks pitchers and catchers will report to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida. Only five of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including none of the top 25, though there are still plenty of trade candidates out there. Here is Sunday's batch of hot stove news and rumors.
Mets' Tim Locastro: Lands deal with Mets
Locastro agreed Monday with the Mets on a minor-league deal, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports. After spending the 2022 season in the Yankees organization, Locastro will stick around in New York for the upcoming season, albeit in a different borough. The 30-year-old owns a lowly 82 wRC+ over 549 career MLB plate appearances, but he ranks among the fastest players in baseball and offers the ability to play all three outfield spots. He'll be attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but Locastro could be in the mix to make the Mets' Opening Day squad as a pinch-running specialist and late-inning defensive replacement off the bench.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
LOOK: Aaron Rodgers declines to give jersey to Lions wideout Jameson Williams, fueling retirement speculation
Once the Detroit Lions officially defeated the Packers and eliminated them from playoff contention on Sunday night, the focus then shifted to Aaron Rodgers and the possibility that the Green Bay quarterback has played his last game in the NFL. Of course, Rodgers' future with the Packers and the NFL, in general, has been a rollercoaster for the past few years, but the four-time MVP did seem to be a little more sentimental this time around.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans dismiss Lovie Smith
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle is already well underway. Several teams didn't bother waiting for the start of the offseason to get a head start on their next search, but more are now joining the fray with the regular season in the books. The Texans kicked off the next wave of change late Sunday, firing Lovie Smith nearly a calendar year after dismissing David Culley, who also lasted just one season as the team's head honcho. What's next? And which big names could soon be hired as replacements?
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Headed for MRI
Wills will need an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wills suffered the injury in the final seconds of the game. Cabot notes that Wills believes he suffered an MCL sprain, but the MRI will be done to confirm his belief. With the Browns season over, Wills will now focus on getting healthy.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Mets deal remains in limbo; Giants sign one reliever, trade another to Phillies
We're still over a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to camp in Florida and Arizona, but it's not much more than that. One major item from the offseason remains and we'll get to that in just a second. The week began with news that former Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated despite having been slapped with a "permanent ban" from baseball a touch over five years ago.
Lakers' LeBron James: Downgraded to questionable
James (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. James was initially deemed probable for Monday's game due to left ankle soreness, but he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff. He'll still be in the mix to suit up against Denver, but the Lakers will presumably see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
Lakers And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
