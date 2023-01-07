ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rutted roads remain more than a week after snowstorm

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWWCo_0k6Jp7Ak00

Rutted roads remain more than a week after snowstorm 02:24

More than a week after a snowstorm dumped 7 inches of snow on the Denver metro area, ice ruts remain on residential streets, causing problems for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

CBS News Colorado met John Gordon shoveling the street, near 32nd and Stuart. Right down to the asphalt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFKSr_0k6Jp7Ak00
CBS

CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger asked, "Shouldn't the city be doing this?"

Gordon answered, "They were the ones that plowed it in there. They plow the streets and it all came up to my curb."

Getting your street cleared can seem like spinning your wheels.

Deven Bender would agree, "It's actually horrible. We live in the alley behind here and we have a 1-foot groove of ice and we can't get our car out."

CBS

The City of Denver told CBS News Colorado to blame the weatherman. Only 1-5 inches was predicted last week and so they didn't deploy all the residential plows which won't bring the streets to the bare pavement and do not have deicer anyway.

One man felt the city could do better. Why? "Because it's been on the roads for too long you know the ice and stuff it's been on the road too long. You don't want to wait till spring? Don't have any choice."

Remember 2007 when school buses got stranded on the ice? Denver brought out the heavy equipment to clear the streets so far no plans for that this time around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JYZO_0k6Jp7Ak00
CBS

Deven may have to wait until spring  "I guess maybe summer whichever comes first."

CBS News Colorado received a statement from a city spokesperson Friday night saying:

"People can report safety issues on the residential streets to us. We encourage them to be as specific as possible on the location, including nearest cross streets. We will either address it with a spot treatment, sending out a big plow out to put some dry deicer down to provide some traction, or work on removing the ice using a bigger piece of equipment called a blade. Requests for sanding can be handled pretty quickly, given the size of plow fleet.  Ice removal is a much slower process, as we have a handful of blades to cover the entire city.

Last Wednesday, we were looking at a forecast of 1-5 inches (coming in starting as rain) and a warm-up in temperatures to follow and we did not initiate a full deployment of the residential plows for that forecast. We got more than was forecasted.

We sent a few a small plows out on Thursday and Friday to address trouble spots.  However, the wet heavy snow we received got packed down pretty quickly, and for that, the residential plows, which are 4x4 pickup trucks, are not very helpful.  They will not bring streets to bare pavement, and do not carry deicer.

This was a particularly challenging storm event in that it was a wet, heavy, spring-like snow that fell at a very fast rate overnight during our coldest time of year.  The ice created by this snow event is going to linger for a bit. Shady spots and the south sides of east/west streets are particularly vulnerable.  Cleanup efforts will continue.

While not clear of snow, the residential streets are passable; if someone is having trouble getting from a residential street to a main street or experiencing a slick spot at an intersection, we encourage them to call us so we can address."

The City of Denver suggests you call 311 if you have a bad problem with ice and snow or use pocketgov.com .

Comments / 9

Paul Cherry
2d ago

Fine the state . The state wont pay unemployment claims due to incompetent methods they use . Why are resorces non existent anymore?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow

Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 people killed after avalanche reported at Mount Epworth

Two snowmobilers died after being caught and buried by an avalanche Saturday, the third instance of a fatal avalanche this season - and the third and fourth death, respectively.The snowmobilers triggered the avalanche around 2 p.m. Saturday on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.One of the riders, a 58-year-old from northern Colorado, was found by other snowmobilers since they had a transponder, but CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The other rider, a 52-year-old northern Colorado, was not found by rescue crews before nightfall Saturday, but was found Sunday afternoon."Our deepest condolences go out to...
WINTER PARK, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver weather: Mild weekend before midweek storm

DENVER (KDVR) — Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s. The weather pattern for Denver weather this weekend will allow for more sunshine and milder temperatures reaching the seasonal middle 40s. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast even has the chance to reach 50 […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services

DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday

The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow in Denver usually doesn't last this long. Here's why

DENVER — Most of the neighborhood streets in the Denver metro area are still buried under snow and ice, which is very unusual for this area. The last time more than 2 inches of snow stayed on the ground for more than a week in Denver was 11 years ago. That streak hit 16 days in February of 2012.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 reopens after semi crash

A semi crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne on Monday morning. Those lanes reopened just before 3 p.m. Colorado State Patrol investigators rushed to the scene at mile marker 207 on I-70 just after 7 a.m. When they arrived, state troopers found 3 vehicles involved, 2 semis and a passenger truck. One of the semis overturned and dumped its load of steel. Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 216 and traffic was divered to Highway 6 over Loveland Pass. One person was rushed to the hospital. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 
SILVERTHORNE, CO
94.3 The X

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

City of Denver to limit migrants' stay at emergency shelters

The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate

Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
DENVER, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy