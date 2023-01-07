ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Ora Embraces Sheer Dressing in Rodarte Lace Gown at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast

Rita Ora arrived at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles in an alluring look. For the event, which reportedly also celebrated the late Elvis Presley‘s birthday, the singer wore a sheer pink Rodarte gown. The details of Ora’s strappy gown included a magenta pink lace overlay and a pair of black cheeky boxer briefs underneath. Her gown was from Rodarte‘s summer 2023 collection. It had a half-shell like hemline and billowed out to form a flowy skirt. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere...
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
