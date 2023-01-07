ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot

Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud

A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence

Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
