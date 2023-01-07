Read full article on original website
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
Fake psychic and her partner sentenced to federal prison for "family curse" fraud
A South Florida woman claiming to be a psychic has been sentenced to federal prison along with her partner for orchestrating a "family curse, fortune telling and swindling a victim out of more than $3 million," prosecutors announced Thursday. The fraud ran for several years and only ended after the...
GoLocalProv
Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Check Cashing Schemes - After Initial Arrest for Bank Fraud
A Providence man who admitted to participating in check cashing fraud schemes, and who continued to do so while on federal pre-trial release after his arrest on related charges, was sentenced on Thursday to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. About Case. Rachon Waite,...
petapixel.com
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
George Santos Faces up to Five Years in Prison if Convicted of Fraud
Brazilian prosecutors say the New York congressman-elect used a stolen checkbook and a false name to spend nearly $700 on clothing in 2008.
Nearly two years after pleading guilty to money laundering, former Matamoros mayor yet to be sentenced
Nearly two years after former Tamaulipas governor and presidential candidate Tómas Yarrington Rubalcava pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge, he has yet to be sentenced. Yarrington entered his guilty plea March 25, 2021, in a Houston federal courtroom. A telephone conference pertaining to Yarrington’s case was scheduled Friday...
College admissions scandal mastermind says he now lives in a trailer park and can't get a job because of the scheme
The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his “winning at all costs” attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week. William “Rick” Singer, 62,...
Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud
A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Pleads For 'Second Chance At Adulthood' Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K has asked for a “second chance at adulthood” while serving a 55-year prison bid for murder, claiming race was a factor behind his lengthy sentence. The “Race” rapper shared several tweets from behind bars on Thursday (January 5) speaking out against his decades-long imprisonment. The 22-year-old argued that he should have been tried as a juvenile instead of an adult and claimed if he was white his punishment wouldn’t have been as severe.
Man, 34, is charged with terrorism after he 'deliberately destroyed solar energy plant'
Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, was arrested for allegedly ramming his Toyota Camry into a Las Vegas solar energy generator pit and setting it on fire. He reportedly did so 'for the future.'
The Hollywood Gossip
Geoffrey Paschel Appeals Conviction: The Court Shouldn't Have Heard From My Other Victims!
Early this summer, the court wisely denied Geoffrey Paschel’s retrial motion. The disgraced 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum is serving an 18-year sentence following a conviction for a brutal domestic assault and kidnapping. Geoffrey parted ways with his attorneys months later. But he threatened further appeals.
Sheriff opens rape investigation after CPI-Scripps News reporting
Female truck drivers reacted with a mix of outrage, sadness and frustration after Public Integrity and Scripps News published an investigation showing an alarming pattern of sexual violence in the trucking industry and the failure of companies to address it. One former truck driver said she was raped by her...
NBC News
