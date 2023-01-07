Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Evansville citizens voice concerns over Wesselman Woods pickleball courts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Evansville City Council will be meeting to discuss a petition presented before the council to not construct the new pickleball courts in Wesselman Woods. The city council has already approved funds for many park projects, and one of those projects is the construction...
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
14news.com
Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Empowerment Academy say they have received an $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation. According to a press release, that grant will be used for construction funding for the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro. Officials say construction...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning from Boonville. Police say an SUV slammed into a home while the family was inside. We’re told no one was hurt on Oakdale Terrance. We’re still following that situation in Evansville where police say they detained nine people. That happened Friday night...
14news.com
Whiskey Myers playing at Ford Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The band Whiskey Myers has announced new dates for their 2023 tour, and that includes Evansville. They’ll headline at the Ford Center on May 11. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com. “Southern rock is...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: January 13-15
If you want to see some of the best high school athletes in Kentucky compete for a state championship, then Owensboro should be on your radar. We’ve got the boys and girls 2A State Basketball Championships coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter January 13-15 for a weekend of top-notch competition. These players will be traveling from all across the state to fight for the championship trophy and earn the title of Kentucky 2A State Champion. Games run all day from 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and tickets are $14 for adults and children five and under get in free.
14news.com
Ky. Wesleyan women storm past Lake Erie
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team took down the Lake Erie Storm 59-45 to remain undefeated at the Owensboro Sportscenter this season. The Panthers were led by senior forward Tahlia Walton who poured in 16 points and Cali Nolot who finished with 12. Wesleyan’s full-court...
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
14news.com
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ event raises over $200K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehabilitation Center revealed the estimated amount of how much money was raised from the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event. According to a press release, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the annual light show raised over $200,000. In the 29 years...
14news.com
Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, January 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online athttps://www.wpsrhd.com/.
14news.com
Lucas Oil Center helps celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lucas Oil Center in Evansville will be hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event. According to a press release, Lucas Oil Center will be offering free car washes to law enforcement officers. In order to receive a free car wash, officers must be in a marked...
14news.com
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the warehouse fire on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. The investigation was by The Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and ATF’s National Response Team.
14news.com
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a Boonville home early Monday after an SUV rammed into it, according to officials. That happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Oakdale Terrace, just off of Highway 62. Police say the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]
While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Comments / 3