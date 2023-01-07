Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Tax issue forces Bellevue Chamber of Commerce to suspend operations
OMAHA — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will suspend operations because of a tax issue dating back to 2011. Citing the loss of federal tax-exempt status, Chamber President and CEO Michelle Andahl announced that she would step down and the organization’s programming would be suspended indefinitely. Chamber members were encouraged to join the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce in the interim.
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit that 'struggles' to raise money, part of federal probe
The fall-out from a federal investigation finds an inner-city program designed to help kids, going into the new year with a huge dent to its bottom line. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office telling NCN, the city has suspended $341,500 from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, commonly known as PACE.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
KETV.com
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
klkntv.com
Nebraska lawmakers clash over committee assignments as tensions rise in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The clash over committee assignments could boil over when state senators return to Lincoln on Monday morning. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in full force on Friday. Lawmakers argued over who would serve on committees and accusations of hyper-partisanship were flying. Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
iheart.com
Omaha Mayor announces new Director of Human Rights & Relations
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appoints a new Director of Human Rights and Relations. On Friday, Stothert's office announced that after serving in the role in the interim while a national search was conducted, Gerald Kuhn will succeed Dr. Franklin Thompson, who retired in July. Kuhn previously served as the assistant director of the department for five years.
WOWT
Open Door Mission celebrates newest graduates of recovery program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a proud day for many people at Open Door Mission. Four men proudly walked the stage in their caps and gowns as brand-new graduates of the New Life Recovery Program. “We’re working to help them be connected and be a positive contributing member of...
WOWT
Residents question water quality in Blair
The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality. The FDA has given accelerated approval to a drug that appears to slow cognitive decline. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Updated: 3 hours ago. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as...
KETV.com
National Blood Donor Month thanks donors, raises awareness of the constant need
OMAHA, Neb. — With just one bag of blood, it can go on to help at least one person, but the Red Cross said only about 3% of people donate. "Whether we have a good week of collection this week doesn't mean we're going to be good for a long time," said Red Cross regional communications director Josh Murray.
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
KETV.com
New braille display technology available for visually impaired Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. — More Nebraskans who are visually impaired can get access to a key piece of technology for free, through the Nebraska Library Commission's Talking Book and Braille Service. A local nonprofit is teaching them how to use that technology, also free of charge. Outlook Enrichment provides free...
