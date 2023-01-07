ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Calm start to the week before storms move in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
DOTHAN, AL
Calm and seasonable the next few days before storms return

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be near normal for early January in the low 60s. Tuesday will begin a bit chillier in the upper 30s, but we’ll end up warmer than today overall as the majority of Wiregrass residents climb to the middle 60s. Sunshine and a few high clouds will prevail once again.
DOTHAN, AL
Walk the Dog Forecast for January 9, 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Highs will be near normal for early January in the low 60s. You’ll be able to take your...
DOTHAN, AL
Feeling good, like we should!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be clear and a bit on the chilly side as temperatures drop into the upper 30s. Friday will be picture-perfect as temperatures climb from the 30s to the low 60s under sunny skies. Saturday brings us another chilly morning start in the upper...
DOTHAN, AL
TRAFFIC ALERT: Street closures for sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals starting Monday. L&K Contracting will close the following streets for sewer work:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, January 13, weather permitting. Traffic will be...
DOTHAN, AL
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body of 79-year-old Alvie Lee Anderson of Elba, Ala. Wednesday in the Yellow River. FWC said Anderson and another passenger were navigating the river on Dec. 30, 2002, about a quarter mile upstream from the River’s Edge campground in Holt, […]
HOLT, FL
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Coffee County crash leads to road closure

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
DOTHAN, AL
Opp City Schools have high i-ready math scores

A small wiregrass school district has received “good news” on recent assessment. scores. Opp City School Superintendent Mike Smithart says it shows the effort being put in by. all the stakeholders, but mainly the students and faculty. Following virtual learning during the pandemic of 2020 and ’21.
OPP, AL

