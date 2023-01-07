ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Service of Local School Board Directors

The Centralia School District joins other Washington school districts in saluting our local school board directors during Washington’s annual School Board Appreciation Month in January. This month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the school board’s work on behalf of our students and our community. Being a...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Ballots for Military and Overseas Voters to Be Mailed Jan. 30 in Lewis County

The Lewis County Auditor’s Office will mail 229 ballots to military and overseas voters on Jan. 13, 30 days prior to the Feb. 14 special election. “The advanced mailing provides voters in the military or overseas with time to receive their ballot, learn about the candidates and/or issues, and return their ballot in a timely manner,” the auditor’s office stated in a news release.
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer Might Be Happier Farther North

Regarding Katherine Ford’s letter to the editor “It Is Past Time ...” from Jan. 5, she expresses so much angst and bitterness toward the Lewis County commissioners’ decisions, county politics and respective voters that I suggest she move to any one of the Washington counties that surround Puget Sound.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Arbor Health Board Announces 2023 Officers

Arbor Health announced its officers and representatives on oversight committees in a news release this week. Arbor Health operates Morton Hospital, Morton Clinic, Mossyrock Clinic, Randle Clinic and soon-to-be-opened Packwood Clinic. Arbor Health’s officers and oversight committee representatives for 2023 are Tom Herrin, board chair, and Kim Olive, board secretary....
MORTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Most People in Lewis County Respect the Right to Think Differently

This letter is in regards to the letter by Katherine Ford in the Thursday edition of The Chronicle and our sad red county. Lewis County is a good place to live, raise a family and be a part of the community. I came here 30 years ago. What is happening in the world around us is not due to the conservative nature of Lewis County nor the decent law-abiding people who live here, both on the right and the left.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery

Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management

Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023

• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
CENTRALIA, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

SW Washington Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Rape

A former Battle Ground chiropractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and indecent liberties charges for having sexual contact with patients. Mark S. LaRue, 70, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree rape and indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, under the health care provider prong. The indecent liberties charge listed seven victims who were assaulted between 2014 and 2017.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

