Read full article on original website
Related
Ram's Electric Pickup Truck Concept Has The Coolest Automated Charging Robot
Ram has detailed an automated robot charging solution for the new Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept called the Ram Charger, bringing an iconic Dodge nameplate into the modern era and reinventing EV charging with greater convenience than ever. As part of the reveal of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept...
It's a stretch: Electric Ram pickup packs in new features
The Fox News Autos newsletter brings you the latest developments in the world of cars, trucks, performance vehicles and collectible automobiles.
Engadget
Stellantis officially reveals its Ram 1500 EV concept truck
There's finally an electric Ram truck — or at least a concept of one. Stellantis is the world's fifth largest automaker with a stable of more than a dozen North American and European brands including Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Maserati and Fiat. The company has set extremely ambitious goals to drastically reduce its carbon footprint by the end of the decade, as part of Dare Forward 2030, with 100 percent of its European sales and half of its US sales to be of the fully-electric variety. As part of that effort, Stellantis has already teased us with an EV concept from Chrysler, came right out and showed us next year's electric Jeep and, on Thursday, unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.
insideevs.com
Ram 1500 Revolution EV Truck Concept Debuts Today: Watch Livestream Here
Ram is preparing to reveal the concept that previews its upcoming production 1500 Revolution electric pickup truck. It will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, and if you want to see its live unveiling, then you will want to watch the livestream embedded at the start of this article, which starts at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
gmauthority.com
Ram 1500 EV To Offer Optional Range-Extending Gas Engine
GM’s crosstown rival, Stellantis, recently unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution concept, an all-electric pickup design study that previews a new production model set to compete with the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. Now, a recent report indicates that the forthcoming Ram 1500 EV will offer an optional range-extending gasoline engine.
fox56news.com
Ram confirms range-extended EV, considers fuel-cell HD trucks
As Ford and GM appear poised to go big on a range of battery electric full-size pickups, Stellantis and its Ram brand are readying more than BEVs as they shift to cleaner trucks. The range of Ram possibilities that became a little clearer last week, surrounding the reveal of the...
Comments / 0