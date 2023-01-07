Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Service of Local School Board Directors
The Centralia School District joins other Washington school districts in saluting our local school board directors during Washington’s annual School Board Appreciation Month in January. This month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the school board’s work on behalf of our students and our community. Being a...
thereflector.com
‘Not just a King County or a Clark County problem’: Inslee talks homelessness, other statewide issues
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin on Jan. 9, he and other lawmakers participated in...
Chronicle
Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position
Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer Might Be Happier Farther North
Regarding Katherine Ford’s letter to the editor “It Is Past Time ...” from Jan. 5, she expresses so much angst and bitterness toward the Lewis County commissioners’ decisions, county politics and respective voters that I suggest she move to any one of the Washington counties that surround Puget Sound.
Chronicle
Toledo School Board Considers Director District Boundary Changes
The Toledo School District will host a presentation and public hearing Jan. 19 on a proposal to shift the board of director districts. The presentation and public hearing will take place during the district’s regular board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Toledo Elementary School cafeteria. A Zoom link is available on the district’s website at www.toledoschools.us/toledo-school-board.html.
Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
yaktrinews.com
What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session
As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
Tri-City Herald
Mentally ill people are languishing in jail. Pierce judge blames state, issues fines
A Pierce County judge has heaped thousands in fines on Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services for its continued failure to get jail inmates into court-ordered mental health treatment by deadlines mandated in a federal class action settlement, which already has the state racking up millions in sanctions.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Most People in Lewis County Respect the Right to Think Differently
This letter is in regards to the letter by Katherine Ford in the Thursday edition of The Chronicle and our sad red county. Lewis County is a good place to live, raise a family and be a part of the community. I came here 30 years ago. What is happening in the world around us is not due to the conservative nature of Lewis County nor the decent law-abiding people who live here, both on the right and the left.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Mint City Coffee Roasters in Chehalis
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Mint City Coffee Roasters, a new coffee house and roaster in downtown Chehalis. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon. Owners Jason and Shawna Boettner and Kyle and Sarah Askin will be present.
What happened after the Jan. 6 confrontation in Olympia?
Two years after a violent riot engulfed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s easy to forget that here in the other Washington a protest against federal election results also turned into a tense confrontation on the capitol campus in Olympia. Although the incident, during which more...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
Chronicle
Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management
Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
The Suburban Times
Video: Property Tax Exemptions
Pierce County has recently expanded the ability for low-income seniors and people with disabilities to apply for and be granted a reduction on their property taxes. Visit our website at https://piercecountywa.gov/ATR. Call the Senior Citizen and People with Disabilities Exemption hotline at (253) 798-2169.
thejoltnews.com
Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market
Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
q13fox.com
Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona
ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
