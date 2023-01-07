Read full article on original website
Thousands Moved to Texas Last Year & Now Over 30 Million People Are Living Here
In 2022 Texas became a hot spot that many Californians and celebrities began calling home, and the 30,029,572 population estimated by the United States Census Bureau for this year is enormous proof. After all, the estimated population change between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, saw about 884,144 people...
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
Nation's largest Hispanic chamber launches statewide coalition
SAN ANTONIO — The nation's largest Hispanic chamber, the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, launched the Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Coalition on Monday. The public launch took place at 10 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. The THCCC is comprised of...
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants
When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
KSAT 12
Texas Supreme Court will decide whether ERCOT should be immune from lawsuits sparked by deadly winter storm
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lawyers argued before the Texas Supreme Court on Monday over whether the state’s power grid operator should be protected from lawsuits, a question that has become especially important after the deadly February 2021 freeze.
riograndeguardian.com
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
KSAT 12
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 9, 2023: The most powerful Republican in Texas may not even live here
Who is the most powerful Republican in Texas? Texas Monthly Senior Editor Michael Hardy’s answer might surprise you: It’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time...
seguintoday.com
Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas
(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
“Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
WBUR
Texas communities could lose out on millions due to inaccurate broadband maps
The Biden administration's infrastructure law includes $42 billion to improve broadband access across the country. However, some local communities say the broadband maps used to allocate funding, are incorrect. In Texas, state officials are leaving the responsibility of reporting the inaccuracies to residents and local officials. Texas Public Radio's Paul...
Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
austinnews.net
Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh sworn in as US' 1st female Sikh judge
Texas [US], January 9 (ANI): On what was a historic day for Houston, Texas, Harris County Judge Manpreet Monica Singh, of Indian origin, became the first female Sikh judge in the US, reported ABC 13. "Mama we made it! It is a 'true honor' to rep the people of Harris...
igbnorthamerica.com
Gaming bill filed as Texas gears up for 2023 legislative session
The Texas legislature will consider a bill that would amend the state’s constitution to legalize casinos at a limited number of locations and set the stage to permit sports betting. The proposed law – Senate Joint Resolution 17 – would devise the framework for a new body named the...
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
KCEN TV NBC 6
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
East Texas News
Fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
