ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Tony Gonzales is lone GOP vote against House rules package

Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas) was the lone Republican to vote against the GOP majority’s new House rules package on Monday after raising concerns about possible defense budget cuts over the weekend. Gonzales revealed on CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday that he planned to oppose the rules package, saying the potential defense cuts were “a…
TEXAS STATE
Chronicle

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Sworn in to Represent 3rd Congressional District

After a rocky start, the 118th Congress has begun and Southwest Washington’s new representative, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, has been sworn in. An owner of an auto repair shop in Portland and mother of one, Gluesenkamp Perez takes over for Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, after a narrow victory over her opponent, a Trump-endorsed Republican from Yacolt, Joe Kent.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy