Brian Mittge Commentary: U.S. House Gridlock Is a Chance for the Center to Lead
As I write this, the U.S. House of Representatives is struggling through chaos not seen since the days of the Civil War. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has lost 11 straight votes to become Speaker of the House, a vote that usually is a formality for the head of the majority party.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Washington Lawmakers Must Approve New Drug Sentence Rules or Eliminate Jail Time for Drug Possession
OLYMPIA — More time behind bars or less?. As the Washington Legislature begins its work for 2023, lawmakers will have to weigh that and other tough decisions on drugs as they craft new sentencing rules for possession or ending all jail time for those crimes altogether. In February 2021,...
Tony Gonzales is lone GOP vote against House rules package
Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas) was the lone Republican to vote against the GOP majority’s new House rules package on Monday after raising concerns about possible defense budget cuts over the weekend. Gonzales revealed on CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday that he planned to oppose the rules package, saying the potential defense cuts were “a…
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Sworn in to Represent 3rd Congressional District
After a rocky start, the 118th Congress has begun and Southwest Washington’s new representative, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Washougal, has been sworn in. An owner of an auto repair shop in Portland and mother of one, Gluesenkamp Perez takes over for Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, after a narrow victory over her opponent, a Trump-endorsed Republican from Yacolt, Joe Kent.
