Larry Lease

Chick-fil-A Investigates Suspicious Activity on Customer Accounts, Enhances Security Measures

In light of the recent suspicious activity on some of its customer's Chick-fil-A One accounts, the food chain has reassured its customers that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of their accounts. Fox 4 says that in addition to advising its customers to update their passwords to something "new and unique," Chick-fil-A has also implemented additional security measures to protect the affected accounts.
SlashGear

How To Avoid Online Credit Card Skimming Scams

About 80% of the American population shops online. That's more than 263 million consumers — and this number is projected to increase by 31.2 million by 2025 (via Statista). E-commerce is popular because it's convenient, but cybercrime is its unintended consequence. A 2020 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that US citizens lost over $1.8b to online skimming and related crimes that year. Shady characters continue to devise crafty ways to lift or scrape unsuspecting victims' credit card information and steal money from the connected accounts.
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Matt Lillywhite

Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
dallasexpress.com

Credit Card Skimming on the Rise

A North Texas couple was out thousands of dollars after being hit by credit card skimmers, as the alarming trend continues to rise across the country. Kelsi DeKeyser was out shopping when she received a fraud alert from her bank, Wells Fargo. She quickly got on the phone with the bank, but while she was still with customer service, the skimmers drained her checking account of $6,500, according to a CBS News report.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...

