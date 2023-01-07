Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Investigates Suspicious Activity on Customer Accounts, Enhances Security Measures
In light of the recent suspicious activity on some of its customer's Chick-fil-A One accounts, the food chain has reassured its customers that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of their accounts. Fox 4 says that in addition to advising its customers to update their passwords to something "new and unique," Chick-fil-A has also implemented additional security measures to protect the affected accounts.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
A Chick-fil-A that paid workers with sandwiches instead of actual money was just fined by the Department of Labor
A Chick-fil-A outlet in North Carolina has run afoul of the Labor Department. A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina sparked outrage this summer by paying “volunteers” with sandwiches instead of money. Now, it’s been ordered by a federal agency to issue those workers paychecks. The Department of...
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
Panera mobile order theft is so common that workers say they now have to keep bags behind the counter
Panera customers flock to its Rapid Pick-Up mobile ordering, but some workers say so many bags are being stolen, they're now behind the counter.
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
How To Avoid Online Credit Card Skimming Scams
About 80% of the American population shops online. That's more than 263 million consumers — and this number is projected to increase by 31.2 million by 2025 (via Statista). E-commerce is popular because it's convenient, but cybercrime is its unintended consequence. A 2020 report by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that US citizens lost over $1.8b to online skimming and related crimes that year. Shady characters continue to devise crafty ways to lift or scrape unsuspecting victims' credit card information and steal money from the connected accounts.
Sweeping Changes at Costco in 2023, Including Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahooand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures
The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
dallasexpress.com
Credit Card Skimming on the Rise
A North Texas couple was out thousands of dollars after being hit by credit card skimmers, as the alarming trend continues to rise across the country. Kelsi DeKeyser was out shopping when she received a fraud alert from her bank, Wells Fargo. She quickly got on the phone with the bank, but while she was still with customer service, the skimmers drained her checking account of $6,500, according to a CBS News report.
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times
With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
DoorDash Delivery Driver Receives Gold as a Tip From a Customer: "It Was Like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
According to a DoorDash delivery driver, he felt like he got the Willy Wonka golden ticket in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory after receiving an unusual tip. On the TikTok platform, user Luis Navarro (@itsluisnavarro) revealed that he received an order from DoorDash for Jack in the Box that he had to collect for $13 for a two-mile journey.
