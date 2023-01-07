ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
ghscanner.com

Man Dies In Trailer Home Fire In Hoquiam

While no official confirmation has been given by any investigating agencies we are told by neighbors that an elderly man has died in a fire that took place in Hoquiam. Here is the alert post from that incident we posted this morning. Fire was dispatched to a mobile home on...
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery

Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft

• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
CENTRALIA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Hit & Run Fatality On Simpson Ave. Being Investigated

Aberdeen police are still investigating a hit and run-on Wednesday. New details about what was first reported as a pedestrian vs car crash on Simpson Ave. now show the 31 year old victim has died and the incident is being classified as a hit and run. Officers are asking anyone who may have video evidence or witnessed this to contact Aberdeen Police.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

W.F. West Girls Wrestlers Finish 12th at Massive Kelso Tourney

Competing with 96 other schools in attendance, the W.F. West girls wrestling team finished an impressive 12th among the large field participating in a tournament at Kelso High School this weekend. The Bearcats finished with three top-8 finishers, led by the work of Courtney Jones in the 135-pound weight class,...
KELSO, WA
Chronicle

Cold Shooting Night Dooms Beavers at Home

Stevenson: Blackledge 14, Wyninger 4, Bach 17, Waymire 9, Funk 3. Tenino: Gonia 4, Schow 16, Feltus 6, Noonan 2, O’Connor 14. After a riveting win against Hoquiam Friday night on the road, the Tenino boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat in a 47-42 loss to Stevenson in non-league action Saturday afternoon at Brock Court.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County

An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
KING 5

Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area

SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
TACOMA, WA

