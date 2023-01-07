Read full article on original website
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
Chronicle
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ghscanner.com
Man Dies In Trailer Home Fire In Hoquiam
While no official confirmation has been given by any investigating agencies we are told by neighbors that an elderly man has died in a fire that took place in Hoquiam. Here is the alert post from that incident we posted this morning. Fire was dispatched to a mobile home on...
Chronicle
Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery
Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Into Downtown Centralia Building With Dagger Arrested and Charged
When the sole renter on the second-story of a building in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue heard someone outside her apartment “jiggling doors” at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, she called the police. Officers with the Centralia Police Department soon found that the locked exterior door...
Chronicle
Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position
Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft
• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
Aberdeen PD Arrest One, Locate Other Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run
One driver in the fatal hit and run last Wednesday at the the intersection of Simpson Ave. and N Scammel St. has been arrested and the other vehicle involved was located by Aberdeen Police over the weekend. APD, with the help of the Montesano Police Department, located and apprehended 46...
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
gograysharbor.com
Hit & Run Fatality On Simpson Ave. Being Investigated
Aberdeen police are still investigating a hit and run-on Wednesday. New details about what was first reported as a pedestrian vs car crash on Simpson Ave. now show the 31 year old victim has died and the incident is being classified as a hit and run. Officers are asking anyone who may have video evidence or witnessed this to contact Aberdeen Police.
Chronicle
W.F. West Girls Wrestlers Finish 12th at Massive Kelso Tourney
Competing with 96 other schools in attendance, the W.F. West girls wrestling team finished an impressive 12th among the large field participating in a tournament at Kelso High School this weekend. The Bearcats finished with three top-8 finishers, led by the work of Courtney Jones in the 135-pound weight class,...
Chronicle
Sirens: Possession of Stolen Vehicle; Eluding Police; DUI Arrest; Assault; Theft
• A juvenile was arrested in the 400 block of North Ash Street at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and was booked into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly entering a vacant apartment and causing damage inside. • A burglary of a business in the 500 block of...
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of deadly fourplex apartment fire in Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. - Fire crews say a man died after a fourplex home in Sumner caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), at around 9:45 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire in the 15900 block of 52nd St. E near Danmar Farms. When crews...
Chronicle
Cold Shooting Night Dooms Beavers at Home
Stevenson: Blackledge 14, Wyninger 4, Bach 17, Waymire 9, Funk 3. Tenino: Gonia 4, Schow 16, Feltus 6, Noonan 2, O’Connor 14. After a riveting win against Hoquiam Friday night on the road, the Tenino boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat in a 47-42 loss to Stevenson in non-league action Saturday afternoon at Brock Court.
Chronicle
Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County
An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex
SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
q13fox.com
One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
