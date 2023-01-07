Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer Might Be Happier Farther North
Regarding Katherine Ford’s letter to the editor “It Is Past Time ...” from Jan. 5, she expresses so much angst and bitterness toward the Lewis County commissioners’ decisions, county politics and respective voters that I suggest she move to any one of the Washington counties that surround Puget Sound.
Chronicle
Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position
Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Service of Local School Board Directors
The Centralia School District joins other Washington school districts in saluting our local school board directors during Washington’s annual School Board Appreciation Month in January. This month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the school board’s work on behalf of our students and our community. Being a...
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
Tri-City Herald
Mentally ill people are languishing in jail. Pierce judge blames state, issues fines
A Pierce County judge has heaped thousands in fines on Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services for its continued failure to get jail inmates into court-ordered mental health treatment by deadlines mandated in a federal class action settlement, which already has the state racking up millions in sanctions.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: NW Sports Hub Doing Its Part to Stimulate Local Economy
We may be 80 miles to the south, but Lewis County is part of Greater Seattle, which I learned over the weekend while attending our granddaughter Brooke’s basketball games at the NW Sports Hub in Centralia’s Historic Borst Park. Dozens of girls’ and boys’ basketball teams from Western...
Chronicle
Legislature Convenes: Can Washington Democrats, GOP Span Differences?
OLYMPIA — When the Washington Legislature's 2023 session convenes on Monday, the biggest challenge for lawmakers won't be a specific bill package but whether Republicans and Democrats can bridge their ideological divide to work together. A Thursday legislative preview sponsored by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the...
Chronicle
Judge: Washington Gun Shop That Defied New Law Must Stop Selling High-Capacity Magazines
A King County judge has ordered a Federal Way gun shop owner sued in December by the state attorney general to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines banned last year by the state Legislature. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for selling the high-capacity magazines...
Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island
VASHON, Wash. — Mail woes continue on Vashon Island, where some residents say they wait weeks or sometimes months for their mail to be delivered. Residents there join a growing list of communities in western Washington that say they’re experiencing major delays from the U.S. Postal Service. Jim...
Chronicle
Toledo School Board Considers Director District Boundary Changes
The Toledo School District will host a presentation and public hearing Jan. 19 on a proposal to shift the board of director districts. The presentation and public hearing will take place during the district’s regular board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Toledo Elementary School cafeteria. A Zoom link is available on the district’s website at www.toledoschools.us/toledo-school-board.html.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
yaktrinews.com
What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session
As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success
Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
Chronicle
Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery
Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Mint City Coffee Roasters in Chehalis
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Mint City Coffee Roasters, a new coffee house and roaster in downtown Chehalis. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon. Owners Jason and Shawna Boettner and Kyle and Sarah Askin will be present.
Chronicle
Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management
Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
