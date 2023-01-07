ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 2

Related
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer Might Be Happier Farther North

Regarding Katherine Ford’s letter to the editor “It Is Past Time ...” from Jan. 5, she expresses so much angst and bitterness toward the Lewis County commissioners’ decisions, county politics and respective voters that I suggest she move to any one of the Washington counties that surround Puget Sound.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Service of Local School Board Directors

The Centralia School District joins other Washington school districts in saluting our local school board directors during Washington’s annual School Board Appreciation Month in January. This month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the school board’s work on behalf of our students and our community. Being a...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Legislature Convenes: Can Washington Democrats, GOP Span Differences?

OLYMPIA — When the Washington Legislature's 2023 session convenes on Monday, the biggest challenge for lawmakers won't be a specific bill package but whether Republicans and Democrats can bridge their ideological divide to work together. A Thursday legislative preview sponsored by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Toledo School Board Considers Director District Boundary Changes

The Toledo School District will host a presentation and public hearing Jan. 19 on a proposal to shift the board of director districts. The presentation and public hearing will take place during the district’s regular board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Toledo Elementary School cafeteria. A Zoom link is available on the district’s website at www.toledoschools.us/toledo-school-board.html.
TOLEDO, WA
yaktrinews.com

What WA voters want to see from the 2023 legislative session

As Washington lawmakers get ready to return to Olympia Monday, the economy remains top of mind for residents, according to a new Crosscut/Elway poll. Just over a third of the 403 Washington registered voters polled said economic issues – including housing costs and price inflation – should be a main focus.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success

Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery

Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
CENTRALIA, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management

Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy