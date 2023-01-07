East Idaho Eats: Barbecue cafe inside hardware store has tasty house-smoked meats and sides

Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game although it applies to many states where elk, deer and other wildlife are on the move. Old Man Winter seems to have woken up a little early this season, changing some wildlife movement patterns across the region. In the Preston area, elk have been seen traveling throughout the valley with large herds crossing our local highways. This is a potentially dangerous situation, especially for motorists driving at night.

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO