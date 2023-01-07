East Idaho Eats: Barbecue cafe inside hardware store has tasty house-smoked meats and sides

Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Ammon, Idaho, boy undergoes multiple brain and heart surgeries but remains a light to his family
AMMON, Idaho — A little boy has endured some of life's toughest challenges after undergoing multiple brain and heart surgeries. April Judy lives in Ammon and has five kids with her husband, Merrill. Her oldest is 19 years old, and her youngest is Oliver, who is only two and a half years old.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a clerk who’s retiring after over 20 years at the post office window
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a postal clerk who is retiring after a career spanning several decades. Here’s what the...
rmef.org
Watch Out for Wildlife on the Move
Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game although it applies to many states where elk, deer and other wildlife are on the move. Old Man Winter seems to have woken up a little early this season, changing some wildlife movement patterns across the region. In the Preston area, elk have been seen traveling throughout the valley with large herds crossing our local highways. This is a potentially dangerous situation, especially for motorists driving at night.
eastidahonews.com
Police looking for tanker truck that hit utility pole in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Pocatello police are looking for a tanker truck that allegedly hit a utility pole and knocked it over. The collision happened on Clark Street in Pocatello around 5:40 p.m., according to KPVI. A witness says a silver tanker truck hit the power pole while turning from East...
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
eastidahonews.com
City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade
CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public. Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
eastidahonews.com
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman
IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Chubbuck woman miraculously survives being run over by her own SUV
CHUBBUCK — A local woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the Chubbuck woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of her mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had...
eastidahonews.com
New program at Bannock County Jail aims to reduce inmate population and the cost of housing them
POCATELLO — As the number of inmates at the Bannock County Jail increases, the cost of housing them gets expensive. That’s why officials are looking at a new system that aims to solve this problem. Bannock County Jail currently has 257 inmates. Based on the national average, two-thirds,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mayors of Pocatello and Chubbuck Highlight City Achievements in 2022
Friday at the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Fort Hall, the mayors of the two cities gave an update on what has been happening in their communities over the past year. Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England took the podium first to talk about that they didn’t have to go...
eastidahonews.com
City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply
POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
eastidahonews.com
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after chasing stranger with hammer, police say
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday night after police say he chased a stranger with a hammer, tried to destroy their car and was found to be drunk driving. Bradley G. Howe, 66, is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor DUI and was cited for malicious injury to property.
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall man charged after police say he stabbed another man ‘at least a dozen times’
POCATELLO — A local man accused of stabbing his friend claims an unknown assailant attacked them. Ryder Slade Menta, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show after he allegedly stabbed another man “at least a dozen times.”. Dec. 26, 2022. Bannock...
Comments / 0