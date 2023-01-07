Read full article on original website
W.F. West Girls Wrestlers Finish 12th at Massive Kelso Tourney
Competing with 96 other schools in attendance, the W.F. West girls wrestling team finished an impressive 12th among the large field participating in a tournament at Kelso High School this weekend. The Bearcats finished with three top-8 finishers, led by the work of Courtney Jones in the 135-pound weight class,...
Eatonville’s Comeback Downs Rainier
Eatonville: Bruun 29, Brannon 20, Cox 12, Klumpar 6, Taylor 2. Rainier: Ji. Meldrum 22, Howell 12, Jo. Meldrum 10, Owen 8, Sprouffske 4, Boesch 3. Rainier started the night off hot offensively, but Eatonville ended it hotter, dropping 26 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the Mountaineers 69-62 on Saturday in a non-league matchup.
Rainier Knocks Out Eatonville Early
Eatonville: Anderson 24, Bickford 6, Blocker 4, Hall 2. Rainier: Askey 22, Swenson 18, Plowman 8, Hanson 6, Murphy 5, Blackburn 1. The Rainier girls basketball team raced out to a huge early lead Saturday and saw out a rather comfortable non-league win over 1A Eatonville, beating the Cruisers 60-36.
Loggers Bury Trojans on Underhill Buzzer-Beater
LOGGERS 60, TROJANS 58 (OT) Pe Ell: Homan 16, Baldwin 15, Knowlton 8, Phelps 8, Howard 5, Mason 2, McCarty 2. Onalaska: R. McGraw 19, B. Russon 14, Underhill 12, Rushton 6, C. McGraw 5, Lawrence 4. The Onalaska boys basketball team earned its second dramatic win in a row...
Mountaineers Climb Past Cardinals Shorthanded
Rainier: Bravo 2, Swenson 12, Askey 12, Mathson 2, Plowman 4, Blackburn 10, Murphy 8, Hanson 4. Playing without two key pieces, the Rainier girls basketball team upended Winlock on the road Friday night, 54-25, in a Central 2B league matchup. The Mountaineers got a well-rounded scoring night out of...
Seahawks host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — The future is female at the Silas High School football field on Saturday in Tacoma. A flag football jamboree brought out hundreds of flag football student-athletes from Seattle and Tacoma public schools. Saturday's event, hosted by the Seattle Seahawks, is similar to an NFL Combine, where...
Cold Shooting Night Dooms Beavers at Home
Stevenson: Blackledge 14, Wyninger 4, Bach 17, Waymire 9, Funk 3. Tenino: Gonia 4, Schow 16, Feltus 6, Noonan 2, O’Connor 14. After a riveting win against Hoquiam Friday night on the road, the Tenino boys basketball team couldn’t repeat the feat in a 47-42 loss to Stevenson in non-league action Saturday afternoon at Brock Court.
Acorns Run Past North River
Getting back into the win column, the Oakville boys basketball team ran past North River early to win handily at home Friday night, 85-16. The Acorns had four players in double figures, led by the post play of Courtney Price with 21 points. Eddie Klatush added another 17 points, Ashton Boyd had 13, and Daniel Rodas had 10 for the Acorns.
Third Quarter Run Sinks MWP Against Mules
Morton-White Pass: Mays 9, Miller 8, M. Armstrong 7, N. Armstrong 6, Gonzalez 4, Martinez 4, Gilstrap 2. Unable to stop Wahkiakum’s Reigha Niemeyer all night, the Morton-White Pass girls basketball team came up just short in a road contest in Cathlamet, falling in a Central 2B contest, 51-40, Friday night.
Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Service of Local School Board Directors
The Centralia School District joins other Washington school districts in saluting our local school board directors during Washington’s annual School Board Appreciation Month in January. This month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the school board’s work on behalf of our students and our community. Being a...
Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery
Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
Toledo School Board Considers Director District Boundary Changes
The Toledo School District will host a presentation and public hearing Jan. 19 on a proposal to shift the board of director districts. The presentation and public hearing will take place during the district’s regular board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Toledo Elementary School cafeteria. A Zoom link is available on the district’s website at www.toledoschools.us/toledo-school-board.html.
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management
Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position
Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
Chamber of Commerce to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Mint City Coffee Roasters in Chehalis
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Mint City Coffee Roasters, a new coffee house and roaster in downtown Chehalis. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon. Owners Jason and Shawna Boettner and Kyle and Sarah Askin will be present.
Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer Might Be Happier Farther North
Regarding Katherine Ford’s letter to the editor “It Is Past Time ...” from Jan. 5, she expresses so much angst and bitterness toward the Lewis County commissioners’ decisions, county politics and respective voters that I suggest she move to any one of the Washington counties that surround Puget Sound.
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
