Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Masked man caught after robbing N.J. bank, officials say
Middletown Bank Robbery Suspect Charged With Stealing $8K
Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-95, New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp in Middlesex County
JAMESBURG, N.J. — A crash was blocking an I-95 New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp this morning. The exit ramp from I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Northbound to Cr-535 westbound was blocked due to a crash. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
