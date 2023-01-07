ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Masked man caught after robbing N.J. bank, officials say

A man who authorities say robbed a bank in Middletown of nearly $8,000 last month has been arrested, prosecutors said. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with armed robbery, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Angeles was allegedly wearing a mask when he walked into...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
