Phoenix, AZ

Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in dowtnown Phoenix dead

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police sergeant Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. Scottsdale police announced Monday afternoon that the sergeant shot was Sgt. Scott Galbraith, a supervisor with the Special...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan

As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
MESA, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Canal sees more damage than usual after wicked monsoon, SRP says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Portions of the Arizona Canal on the north side of the Salt River will be drained over the next month for annual maintenance and construction activities and to address monsoon damage on segments of the canal. The Salt River Project says the damage from the previous monsoon season was the most extensive they’ve seen in years.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Maryvale’s furry friends is happy to be home, thanks to the first responders of the Phoenix fire department. On Saturday, crews from the Phoenix fire department Squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 came together to help rescue Bigsley, a dog trapped in a storm drain. The crews used special search equipment to find the dog and pull him out of the drain.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix

Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Surprise, AZ

Surprise is a unique Arizona city in Maricopa County that combines urban charm and natural rural beauty. Located just a few miles from Phoenix, Surprise is an excellent destination for anyone looking to explore some of the many popular things to do in the area. But what separates Surprise from...
SURPRISE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale asks on GoFundMe cover a wide range

The holidays aren’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, such as GoFundMe, it’s year-long. Since its launch in 2010 the California-based GoFundMe has become the go-to online fundraising tool for charities and just about anybody who wants the public to help bankroll their expenses – including in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale police officer injured in Downtown Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - There is a heavy police presence in parts of Downtown Phoenix following a shooting that injured a police officer. According to officials with the Scottsdale Police Department, one of their officers was injured in the shooting, and has been taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, according to reporter...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
PHOENIX, AZ

