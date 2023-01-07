Read full article on original website
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
'It's like kicking over a tombstone.' When is a statue more than just a statue?
PHOENIX — Four days after a statue was stolen from in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the artist is now pleading for its return. On Tuesday night, the four-foot statue was ripped from the ground in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters. The artist and his wife told 12News the news of the the theft is gut-wrenching to hear.
AZFamily
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
East Valley Tribune
Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan
As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
AZFamily
Arizona Canal sees more damage than usual after wicked monsoon, SRP says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Portions of the Arizona Canal on the north side of the Salt River will be drained over the next month for annual maintenance and construction activities and to address monsoon damage on segments of the canal. The Salt River Project says the damage from the previous monsoon season was the most extensive they’ve seen in years.
AZFamily
Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Maryvale’s furry friends is happy to be home, thanks to the first responders of the Phoenix fire department. On Saturday, crews from the Phoenix fire department Squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 came together to help rescue Bigsley, a dog trapped in a storm drain. The crews used special search equipment to find the dog and pull him out of the drain.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix
Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Surprise, AZ
Surprise is a unique Arizona city in Maricopa County that combines urban charm and natural rural beauty. Located just a few miles from Phoenix, Surprise is an excellent destination for anyone looking to explore some of the many popular things to do in the area. But what separates Surprise from...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale asks on GoFundMe cover a wide range
The holidays aren’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, such as GoFundMe, it’s year-long. Since its launch in 2010 the California-based GoFundMe has become the go-to online fundraising tool for charities and just about anybody who wants the public to help bankroll their expenses – including in Scottsdale.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale police officer injured in Downtown Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - There is a heavy police presence in parts of Downtown Phoenix following a shooting that injured a police officer. According to officials with the Scottsdale Police Department, one of their officers was injured in the shooting, and has been taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, according to reporter...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
