West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
Doe breaks into Minnesota Butcher Shop
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local business owner said a doe crashed into, then escaped a butcher shop. Moorhead's She Said Butcher Shop shared a video on Facebook, showing the doe shattering the glass door, panicking, and knocking over potted plants on her way out. The owner joked that she hopes...
West Fargo Police Lieutenant retires after 48 years of service
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is announcing the retirement of a near five decade member of the force. Lieutenant Warren worked as a member of the West Fargo Police Department for 48 years, the longest service officer in the department's history. The department says his mentorship and love for music will be missed, and will continue to shape the department in the years to come.
Funeral services set for Norman County Sheriff
(Norman County, MN) -- Funeral services are set for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton. The 53-year-old died at his home under hospice care after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be held Monday evening at Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
North Dakota counties with most deadly traffic accidents
(Fargo, ND) -- New data shows which North Dakota counties have the most deadly traffic accidents. Stacker used information from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine that Cass County had the fewest deaths with six per 100-thousand people. Cass County...
Frisco Fan Cam - "Big Game" James chats with Deano, an NDSU Alum
Big Game James chats with Deano, an NDSU Alum who has a story for every pin on his hat. Sponsored by Gate City Bank.
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application.The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls to Breckenridge, then into North Dakota, Minnesota Public Radio reported. It's one piece of a $4.5 billion project that would capture carbon dioxide emissions across neighboring states and deposit the emissions deep underground in North Dakota."With this being the first carbon pipeline in Minnesota, the Commission wants to ensure we are setting a process that...
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions
Some may call them the team of destiny, but the elusive championship is no more. What could be sweeter than winning the program’s first Division I title? How about taking down your arch rival in “Fargo South”? That’s right, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are FCS National Champions after defeating the North Dakota State Bison 45-21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco Fan Cam: 2023 FCS Championship Recap
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman give you a quick recap of the FCS National Championship Game. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 to win the Jackrabbits’ first National Championship. Sponsored by Gate City Bank #fcschampionship #gobison.
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the open front door. Inside there was a fire burning in the kitchen. It took firefighters just a few minutes to put the fire out, but they encountered a frozen hydrant forcing them to connect to another one down the street.
valleynewslive.com
Wanted Fargo dangerous suspect arrested on 21 charges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An armed and dangerous subject wanted by Fargo Police for several weeks is finally in custody, and faces nearly a dozen charges. 22-year-old Tremane Rainey is in the Cass County Jail for 21 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated reckless endangerment, firearm possession by a felon, and probation violation.
fox9.com
valleynewslive.com
Update: Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake
Update (8:44 a.m. Sunday) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that the 64-year-old man pulled from the lake has been pronounced dead at an area hospital. His identity is being withheld for the time being. ------ Original Story:. (Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was...
fergusnow.com
Train Hits Truck Southeast of Dent
At approximately 3:20 Thursday afternoon, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train striking a pickup truck southeast of Dent. The 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old man from Dent was traveling southbound on 285th Avenue, when the truck became stuck as he crossed the railroad tracks, near Cozy Cove Road.
