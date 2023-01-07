LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front has moved across the Texoma region overnight. In the wake of this front, high temperatures in the area will be more seasonable in the mid 50s for most. The day will start with mostly sunny skies, but there will be increasing cloud coverage later in the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with some gust into the mid 20s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will drop to a low of 28. Sunday will have high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Light north to south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

2 DAYS AGO