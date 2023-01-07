ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Most places across Texoma are starting off cool this morning, though that will change quickly once the sun rises, with temperatures warming into the upper 50s by noontime. We will eventually top out this afternoon in the mid/upper 60s in Southwest Oklahoma and upper 60s & low 70s in North Texas. Winds will breeze out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with abundant sunshine featuring little-to-no cloud coverage.
Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, the mostly cloudy sky coverage will rescind as we approach midnight, with skies becoming clear during the early morning hours. Temperatures as a result will fall back down to the freezing mark in the low 30s and upper 20s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Above Average Temperatures This Weekend | 1/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front has moved across the Texoma region overnight. In the wake of this front, high temperatures in the area will be more seasonable in the mid 50s for most. The day will start with mostly sunny skies, but there will be increasing cloud coverage later in the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with some gust into the mid 20s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will drop to a low of 28. Sunday will have high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Light north to south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
107.3 PopCrush

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
KFOR

What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
JudyD

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Z94

Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?

While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
