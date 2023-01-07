ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School goes into lockdown, teen taken into custody after gun found in backpack off campus

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Student brought gun to Rupert school, prompting lockdown and massive police response

RUPERT—A male student from Minico High School was arrested Thursday after he brought a handgun to school in his backpack, prompting a lockdown for more than an hour and fueling social media speculation. The juvenile, arrested off-campus, was in juvenile detention Friday and waiting to speak with a judge, Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said. “No threat was made by the student and he never pulled the gun out,” Pinther...
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of Sparks Street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. An official with the Police Department said, one male and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Woman Charged with Stabbing Two People

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing two counts of aggravated battery for stabbing two people Saturday outside her apartment. According to Twin Falls Police, Helena Herrera, 42, was arrested after officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the 600 block of Sparks Street. Police allege Herrera had stabbed her ex-husband and a woman inside his car parked outside over a child custody issue. There had been children present at the time of the stabbing. The victims were treated and released.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police lock down Minico High School in response to 'legitimate threat'

RUPERT — Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to Minico High School in Rupert on Thursday afternoon for "a legitimate threat," the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office reported. "The situation has been handled and everyone is safe. The investigation is still ongoing," the Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook early Thursday evening. KMVT TV in Twin Falls reported that the law enforcement officers responded to Minico High School in response to...
RUPERT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman

IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Filer Police Looking for Pair Following Confrontation at Market

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Filer Police say a weapon was displayed during a confrontation between two adults and juveniles at a market on Friday. The Filer Police Department posted to social media the vehicle the two adults, a female and male, were in when the confrontation took place on Jan. 6 (Friday) outside a grocery store. Police say the confrontation followed a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police say the male displayed some sort of weapon. Filer Police ask anyone with information about the white car or the two people inside to call them at (208)326-4123.
FILER, ID
kmvt

Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

1st Cars and Coffee event of the year held in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sunday was the first Cars and Coffee event of the year in Twin Falls. The event took place at the Coram Deo Coffee parking lot and despite the cold temperatures, people came together and showed off their cars while having a hot cup of coffee.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car

CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
CHUBBUCK, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
FORT HALL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID Police Slowly Filling Large Number of Vacancies

There are more than two dozen job openings with the City of Twin Falls. Most pay well and all come with a decent benefits package. There are even positions available for engineers. The latter are some of the best-paid positions in city government, however. Because of an ongoing labor shortage, private businesses can often offer much more. The openings with the city are very much across the board.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck woman miraculously survives being run over by her own SUV

CHUBBUCK — A local woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the Chubbuck woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of her mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV

A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV

In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply

POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public. Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy