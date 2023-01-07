School goes into lockdown, teen taken into custody after gun found in backpack off campus

Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities: Student brought gun to Rupert school, prompting lockdown and massive police response
RUPERT—A male student from Minico High School was arrested Thursday after he brought a handgun to school in his backpack, prompting a lockdown for more than an hour and fueling social media speculation. The juvenile, arrested off-campus, was in juvenile detention Friday and waiting to speak with a judge, Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said. “No threat was made by the student and he never pulled the gun out,” Pinther...
kmvt
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of Sparks Street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. An official with the Police Department said, one male and...
Twin Falls Woman Charged with Stabbing Two People
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing two counts of aggravated battery for stabbing two people Saturday outside her apartment. According to Twin Falls Police, Helena Herrera, 42, was arrested after officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing on the 600 block of Sparks Street. Police allege Herrera had stabbed her ex-husband and a woman inside his car parked outside over a child custody issue. There had been children present at the time of the stabbing. The victims were treated and released.
Police lock down Minico High School in response to 'legitimate threat'
RUPERT — Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to Minico High School in Rupert on Thursday afternoon for "a legitimate threat," the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office reported. "The situation has been handled and everyone is safe. The investigation is still ongoing," the Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook early Thursday evening. KMVT TV in Twin Falls reported that the law enforcement officers responded to Minico High School in response to...
eastidahonews.com
Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman
IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs. Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Filer Police Looking for Pair Following Confrontation at Market
FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Filer Police say a weapon was displayed during a confrontation between two adults and juveniles at a market on Friday. The Filer Police Department posted to social media the vehicle the two adults, a female and male, were in when the confrontation took place on Jan. 6 (Friday) outside a grocery store. Police say the confrontation followed a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police say the male displayed some sort of weapon. Filer Police ask anyone with information about the white car or the two people inside to call them at (208)326-4123.
eastidahonews.com
Fort Hall man charged after police say he stabbed another man ‘at least a dozen times’
POCATELLO — A local man accused of stabbing his friend claims an unknown assailant attacked them. Ryder Slade Menta, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show after he allegedly stabbed another man “at least a dozen times.”. Dec. 26, 2022. Bannock...
kmvt
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
kmvt
1st Cars and Coffee event of the year held in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sunday was the first Cars and Coffee event of the year in Twin Falls. The event took place at the Coram Deo Coffee parking lot and despite the cold temperatures, people came together and showed off their cars while having a hot cup of coffee.
eastidahonews.com
Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car
CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
kmvt
Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
eastidahonews.com
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Twin Falls, ID Police Slowly Filling Large Number of Vacancies
There are more than two dozen job openings with the City of Twin Falls. Most pay well and all come with a decent benefits package. There are even positions available for engineers. The latter are some of the best-paid positions in city government, however. Because of an ongoing labor shortage, private businesses can often offer much more. The openings with the city are very much across the board.
Chubbuck woman miraculously survives being run over by her own SUV
CHUBBUCK — A local woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the Chubbuck woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of her mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
eastidahonews.com
City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply
POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
eastidahonews.com
City of Chubbuck looking for input on $70K park upgrade
CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck is planning a $70,000 amenities upgrade at Hiram Park and officials want input about which amenities would best serve the public. Hiram Park is a 1.93-acre park on Hiram Avenue near the Chubbuck Road-Philbin Road roundabout. According to a survey, the city is planning a “high quality, low maintenance” amenities upgrade to a 0.93-acre portion of the park sometime this year.
Comments / 2