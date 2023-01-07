ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout

A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Wells, ME Man Faces Terrorism Charges in Attack on NYPD Officers

A New York City grand jury has indicted Trevor Bickford of Wells on terrorism charges in an attack with a machete on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. The 19-year-old faces eighteen felony counts in the charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office following the stabbing of two officers and an attempt to stab a third just blocks from where thousands were gathered to watch the ball drop to welcome the new year. One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.
WELLS, ME
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

