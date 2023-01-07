Read full article on original website
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NBC New York
$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank
Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street. Investigators say two of the...
Wells, ME Man Faces Terrorism Charges in Attack on NYPD Officers
A New York City grand jury has indicted Trevor Bickford of Wells on terrorism charges in an attack with a machete on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. The 19-year-old faces eighteen felony counts in the charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office following the stabbing of two officers and an attempt to stab a third just blocks from where thousands were gathered to watch the ball drop to welcome the new year. One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
MTA bus driver threatened with gun after telling man to get off bus for not paying fare
An MTA bus driver had gun pointed at him while being threatened after he told a passenger to pay his fare last month, police said.
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
NBC New York
NYC Renames Street in Honor of 19-Year-Old Woman Killed at Manhattan Burger King
A young woman who was gunned down last year while working behind the counter at a Burger King in East Harlem is being honored with a street co-naming. Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed one year ago at the fast-food restaurant on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. That same intersection is being renamed Sunday in honor of the late 19-year-old.
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month. The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.
Seventh Rikers officer charged with smuggling drugs into jails
Signage at the entrance to Rikers Island. It is the latest federal arrest into officer drug dealing at city jails. [ more › ]
Man dies after being stabbed while trying to intervene, break up fight in the Bronx
As the 55-year-old man tried to break up the fight, he was also stabbed. He later died from his injuries.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
NBC New York
‘This Is How You Treat Heroes?' 7,000 Nurses Strike at 2 of NYC's Biggest Hospitals
Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals went on strike Monday, potentially leading to disruptions in care around emergency room visits and childbirth, after lengthy weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Frustrated nurses chanted and waved signs outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai...
Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
