San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
Person found dead in front of Star Lodge in Vista identified
The medical examiner’s office has identified the man found dead in front of a business in Vista, as well as confirming the cause of death, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.
Small business owner’s 4 vehicles vandalized in Bay Ho
The owner of a hauling company is without work for the foreseeable future after four of his vehicles were vandalized in Bay Ho, according to the man impacted.
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete expected to take weeks
Next week, a preliminary hearing is set for her husband, Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end,...
Over 100 dogs rescued from Baja breeder in terrible condition
LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego based dog rescue is warning people to know where they get their pets from. The message comes after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a popular breeder in Mexico. "I only wish we would’ve known sooner and done something then," said...
Driver trapped in wreckage after truck crashes off Chula Vista road
A driver was rescued after the pickup truck he was driving plunged down an embankment off a Chula Vista roadway early Monday morning.
NBC San Diego
Volunteers Search For Maya Millete, Two Years After Her Disappearance
On Saturday, a tribute hike was held at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista in honor of missing Chula Vista mom, Maya Millete. Jan. 7, 2023, marks two years since the mother of three disappeared. Dozens of people participated in Saturday’s search party. Many of them were wearing...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
Police pursuit ends in crash near Mission Valley
A police pursuit ended in a crash Monday near Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Adam Milavetz, 39, Pleads Guilty in DUI Crash That Killed Bicyclist in Balboa Park
A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park pleaded guilty this week to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges. Adam David Milavetz, 39, previously faced a murder count for the July 20, 2021, death of 57- year-old...
Women killed in East County murder-suicide were sisters, authorities say
The two women killed in a murder-suicide last week have been identified, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.
Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the Birdland neighborhood, authorities said.
South Bay ice cream truck owner 'devastated' after rain ruins inventory
Meg Palmer has sold ice cream in Imperial Beach for about 22 years. A storm earlier in the week wrecked the cord to her freezer, causing a sticky situation.
George Garcia, 44, Sentenced for Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Son in El Cajon
A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s 21-year-old son in El Cajon, then took part in a standoff with police at a La Mesa hotel, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in state prison. George Louis Garcia, 44, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count stemming from...
Coronado Police Locate 14-Year-Old Missing Boy
The Coronado Police Department said Saturday they found a boy who had gone missing. The 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile was reported missing near 1000 G Avenue at about 12:12 p.m. Saturday. At 1:45 p.m., a Coronado police dispatcher said he had been located. No further details were immediately available. –City News...
eastcountymagazine.org
VICTIMS IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE IDENTIFIED AS SISTERS, SHOOTER ALSO NAMED
January 3, 2023 (Lakeside) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department has released the identifies of two women shot and killed on December 30 in Lakeside by a man who then fatally shot himself. Two juveniles were also in the home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business when the killings occurred.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Awake during brain surgery: How one San Diego woman's life improved
It was a jaw-dropping experience that followed an excruciating decision. Imagine you have tremors so severe you can't bring a fork to your mouth -- and the only solution is a procedure to implant an electrode into the center of your brain.It's 6 a.m. and Joann Schmidt is on her way into a Woodland Hills operating room for a surgery she hopes will change her life forever.Though it's up to 95-percent effective, it's a procedure that comes with severe risk. Joann's future is now in the hands of Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Ajay Ananda, who is...
