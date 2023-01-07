Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Worst Reviewed Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Best Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic JamsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department officials continue investigating a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The fire broke out around noon Monday at the Terraces at Highbury Court Apartments at 50 Mt. Zion Rd. SW in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. According...
East Point fire station catches fire, destroying engine, causing ‘massive damages,’ officials say
EAST POINT, Ga — A fire at an East Point fire station resulted in ‘massive damages,’ including the destruction of an engine, complete decimation of the roof, and firefighter gear, officials say. Officials say the fire erupted in the bay area of Station 3 on 3800 North...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys parts of East Point fire station, displaces firefighters
EAST POINT, Ga. - A dozen East Point firefighters will be redeployed after a late-night fire destroyed one of the city's fire stations. The City of East Point's Fire Department says the blaze broke out shortly before 11:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Fire Station #3, which is located on the 3800 block of North Commerce Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital emergency room
LITHONIA, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Rescue is looking into an accident at Emory Hillandale Hospital. A car reportedly crashed into the emergency room Monday afternoon. So far, officials say two people were injured during the crash--the driver of the vehicle and a hospital employee. An officer told FOX...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two injured after car slammed into DeKalb hospital emergency room
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a car crashed into an emergency room in DeKalb County on Monday. Fire officials said a car crashed into the emergency room at Hillandale Hospital. According to fire officials, the driver...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall
A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
WSB-TV Installs World’s Most Advanced Radar
ATLANTA,None — Channel 2 Action News is taking storm tracking to a whole new level with a cutting edge radar that’s the first of its kind in Georgia and only the second in the world. Severe Weather Team 2 chief meteorologist Glenn Burns oversaw the installation of the...
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Traffic will be ‘paced’ on I-285 in Sandy Springs as crews work to replace poles
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs police officials have issued a notice to commuters as crews are set to begin work to replace poles near North Parkway and I-285 on Saturday morning. According to officials, crews will begin transferring wire from an old pole on the north...
Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
Gold Dome: At-risk apartment tenants need your help
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fb101.com
BIG DAVE’S CHEESESTEAKS – ATLANTA STAPLE OFFERING AWARD-WINNING TASTES OF PHILLY FROM FOUNDER DERRICK HAYES – TO OPEN LOCATION IN FOREST PARK, GA THIS SPRING
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 9 – Jan. 15
Turn your day off into a day on with our list of events to get into leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 15 and the holiday celebrating his life's work of civil rights on Jan. 16. We have insight on how you can become one with nature, enrich your homeschooled child's mind, hit the ice on skates with some hot cocoa or learn about the history of our country.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Gwinnett animal shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions until Jan. 19
The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is taking the step to protect against dog flu.
Comments / 0