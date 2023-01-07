ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' Offices After She's SNUBBED On 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time List

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3R4j_0k6JkaWn00
MEGA

Celine Dion fans protested outside of the Rolling Stone offices after the powerhouse performer was snubbed on the publication's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A group of her committed supporters spent their Friday afternoon holding up signs outside of the New York City building defending Dion's right to be included.

"Celine is not by herself anymooore," one fan's sign read, paying homage to her 1996 smash hit All by Myself . "How could you forget Celine?" a second sign read, while a third stated, "Justice for Celine!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmJJ4_0k6JkaWn00
MEGA

"Rolling Stone you've hit an iceberg," a fourth sign read, referring to her iconic correlation with the 1997 blockbuster Titanic . Dion's single My Heart Will Go On for the movie topped the charts and has continued to be a staple in the music world .

Dion not being featured on the top 200 was deemed a "crime against humanity" by her die-hards, so it may come as no surprise that some of her fans traveled more than six hours from Montreal to the Big Apple to make a statement.

And that wasn't the only snub and ranking on the list that sparked an outcry, with some shocked that Justin Bieber , Jennifer Hudson , and John Legend didn't make the cut.

"They got THE @ MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!" actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted amid the backlash. "Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn't in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?! Damn @RollingStone."

Dion's fans let their opinions be known while blasting That's the Way It Is on a portable speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qAxX_0k6JkaWn00
MEGA

The Grammy-winning performer is likely feeling the power of love after bravely opening up about her personal health battle .

Last month, Dion revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, and would be postponing upcoming concert dates so she could focus on her well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxnoY_0k6JkaWn00
MEGA

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that although Dion is facing some setbacks, the singer is hopeful to return to the stage.

"She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again ," according to an insider. "It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon." The source added, "Nothing can keep her down."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub

Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.
RadarOnline

'The Clock Is Ticking': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Dragging His Heels' About Marrying Longtime GF Heather Milligan

Insiders close to Arnold Schwarzenegger question if the film star will be terminated because he is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, RadarOnline.com has learned.It's claimed that Milligan may get tired of waiting to take their relationship to the next level considering Schwarzenegger and the physical therapist have been linked since at least 2013. Insiders worry he's comfortable with their romance as is following his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, and it may impact their future as a couple. Shriver and Schwarzenegger called it quits a decade ago after it was revealed...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
RadarOnline

'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources

Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry: William Was ‘Freaked’ Out by Meghan Markle Hugging Him Despite Being ‘Religious’ Viewer of ‘Suits’

Another surprising revelation. Prince Harry claimed Prince William was "freaked" out to meet Meghan Markle for the first time — in part because he was a big fan of Suits. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled his brother, 40, and Princess Kate's initial introduction to the former actress, 41, who hugged William upon meeting him. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources

Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources

Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
The Independent

‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower

Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

179K+
Followers
4K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy