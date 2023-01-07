Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' Offices After She's SNUBBED On 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time List

MEGA

Celine Dion fans protested outside of the Rolling Stone offices after the powerhouse performer was snubbed on the publication's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A group of her committed supporters spent their Friday afternoon holding up signs outside of the New York City building defending Dion's right to be included.

"Celine is not by herself anymooore," one fan's sign read, paying homage to her 1996 smash hit All by Myself . "How could you forget Celine?" a second sign read, while a third stated, "Justice for Celine!"

MEGA

"Rolling Stone you've hit an iceberg," a fourth sign read, referring to her iconic correlation with the 1997 blockbuster Titanic . Dion's single My Heart Will Go On for the movie topped the charts and has continued to be a staple in the music world .

Dion not being featured on the top 200 was deemed a "crime against humanity" by her die-hards, so it may come as no surprise that some of her fans traveled more than six hours from Montreal to the Big Apple to make a statement.

And that wasn't the only snub and ranking on the list that sparked an outcry, with some shocked that Justin Bieber , Jennifer Hudson , and John Legend didn't make the cut.

"They got THE @ MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!" actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted amid the backlash. "Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn't in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?! Damn @RollingStone."

Dion's fans let their opinions be known while blasting That's the Way It Is on a portable speaker.

MEGA

The Grammy-winning performer is likely feeling the power of love after bravely opening up about her personal health battle .

Last month, Dion revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, and would be postponing upcoming concert dates so she could focus on her well-being.

MEGA

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that although Dion is facing some setbacks, the singer is hopeful to return to the stage.

"She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again ," according to an insider. "It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon." The source added, "Nothing can keep her down."