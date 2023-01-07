ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Elon Musk says Twitter's decision to hire a law firm that he'd previously criticized and boycotted was the result of an employee 'error'

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJRNL_0k6JkPlg00
Elon Musk told Reuters an employee "error" is the reason Twitter hired a law firm he has publicly criticized and boycotted.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Twitter hired a law firm that CEO Elon Musk publicly criticized last month and said "thrives on corruption."
  • Musk told Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie was "an error on the part of a member of the Twitter team."
  • He added that the firm "will not be representing Twitter on future cases."

Twitter recently hired a law firm Elon Musk dislikes to represent the company in a lawsuit, and Musk has since offered an explanation for the confusing situation.

Musk told Reuters on Friday that Twitter's hiring of Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie was "an error on the part of a member of the Twitter team."

"Perkins will not be representing Twitter on future cases," he said in an email to the news outlet.

The lawsuit at hand was brought by far-right activist Laura Loomer against Twitter and co-founder Jack Dorsey. A self-described "proud Islamophobe," Loomer was booted from the platform in 2018 over "hateful" content after she called Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar "anti Jewish" and said Omar's Muslim faith supported homophobia and the abuse of women.

Musk has publicly denounced Perkins Coie on multiple occasions.

In May, when he announced he was building a litigation department at Tesla, he tweeted he was not looking for "white-shoe lawyers like Perkins...who thrive on corruption."

Last month, Musk said Twitter wasn't using the law firm and that "no company should use them until they make amends for Sussman's attempt to corrupt a Presidential election."

Musk was referring to Michael Sussmann, a former Perkins Coie lawyer and onetime lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign, who was accused of lying to the FBI in a meeting about former president Donald Trump's links to Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Sussmann was found not guilty in May.

Perkins Coie is listed as counsel for Twitter in at least six other lawsuits that predate Musk's purchase of the social media site , according to Reuters. Musk didn't immediately respond when asked if Perkins Coie would continue to represent Twitter in those cases, Reuters said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 71

Aeryn Sun
2d ago

Yes, Elon. Blame the EE but you signed off on the contract. Start accepting responsibility for your errors and omissions.

Reply(7)
26
Angel Rodriguez
2d ago

I can see the future and it looks like Elon musk will be bankrupt by those who plan to sue him and the Wallstreet investors who are tired of his clowning around making money on false claims about his planning and selling false information about his stocks and equity decisions to sell or not to sell and at how much, only to pull out when they have made investments relying on his BS 😏

Reply(3)
13
Realist
2d ago

Elon Musk was better off when he Remained an Illusion. Like Donald Trump, Musk's Ego and His Need to Micro-manage Is Ruining his brand. I thought after He Lost His Own Poll that he was going back Behind The Scenes 🤔

Reply(1)
7
Related
TheDailyBeast

Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Dr Fauci hits back at Musk claims he should be prosecuted: ‘Cesspool of misinformation’

Dr Anthony Fauci, the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who helped steer the country through the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, brushed off criticism from Twitter’s Elon Musk on Monday. On Sunday, Mr Musk, who has increasingly broadcast far right views in recent months, tweeted: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022Dr Fauci, who has faced hostility from conservatives for years due to his support of public health measures to limit the spread and severity of Covid, told reporter Max Kozlov of the science magazine Nature...
GEORGIA STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

816K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy