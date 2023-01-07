Read full article on original website
Surge Entertainment, co-owned by Drew Brees, ‘coming soon’ to south Alabama
An entertainment chain co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has set its sights on south Alabama for its newest location. Surge Entertainment Center, which already has two locations in Alabama, will be “coming soon” to Mobile, according to the company’s website. Local outlets have reported that...
utv44.com
Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
utv44.com
Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
utv44.com
Part of McGregor Ave in Mobile to be closed for a year starting Wednesday Jan 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Wednesday, January 11th, McGregor Ave. will be closed between Old Shell Road and Springhill Avenue for sidewalk, lighting and curb & gutter improvements. The project will last approximately twelve months. The signed detour route will be Old Shell Road to the west I-65 Service...
WALA-TV FOX10
Runners laced up their shoes for the 20th annual Mobile Marathon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners laced up their shoes Sunday morning to take part in the 20th annual Mobile Marathon in downtown Mobile presented by Infirmary Health. This year it was a half marathon, which is about 13.1 miles. It’s no easy feat but a few runners made it look like a walk in the park.
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Purple, gold and yellow appear in Downtown Mobile as Mardi Gras draws near
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The official day of Mardi Gras might not be until February, but for many in the Port City, the party has already started. Purple, gold and yellow is taking over Downtown Mobile- a sure sign that Mardi Gras has made her annual stop. For one store...
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
First Light Marathon returns for first run since 2020
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile tradition returns for the first time since just before the pandemic. Sunday was the first, “First Light” Marathon since early 2020. As tired runners make their way across the finish line, few expended more energy than the man who ended the race first. “It’s the music I’m telling you, […]
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
utv44.com
Bids in for construction of new Gulf Shores High School
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The bids for the construction of the new Gulf Shores High School are in and expected to be awarded at Monday night's city council meeting. The low bid came in from Cunningham-Delaney Construction at $7,463,456. Other bids from Ammons and Blackmon and McElhenney Construction...
Mississippi Press
Winter Jam, major Christian music tour, hits Mobile Saturday
Like many of the people who’ll attend Winter Jam, the contemporary Christian omnibus tour that returns to Mobile on Jan. 14, Jeremy Camp and Andrew Bergthold know what to expect. But that doesn’t mean they’re taking it for granted, or that they expect anyone else to. “I...
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
utv44.com
Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park
The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
WPMI
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs. J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned. “I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start...
lifeofdad.com
A Dad’s Dream Vacation Getting Away From the Cold – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL
For many parents, the holiday season is alot. Stressful shopping, kids off of school for a long two weeks, traveling to see family, and more. I mean, we all love the holidays, but we all really need to relax once it’s all done. Add in the fact that it...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
