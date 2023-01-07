ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utv44.com

Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
utv44.com

Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
WALA-TV FOX10

Runners laced up their shoes for the 20th annual Mobile Marathon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners laced up their shoes Sunday morning to take part in the 20th annual Mobile Marathon in downtown Mobile presented by Infirmary Health. This year it was a half marathon, which is about 13.1 miles. It’s no easy feat but a few runners made it look like a walk in the park.
AL.com

Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
WKRG News 5

First Light Marathon returns for first run since 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile tradition returns for the first time since just before the pandemic.  Sunday was the first, “First Light” Marathon since early 2020.  As tired runners make their way across the finish line, few expended more energy than the man who ended the race first.   “It’s the music I’m telling you, […]
utv44.com

Bids in for construction of new Gulf Shores High School

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The bids for the construction of the new Gulf Shores High School are in and expected to be awarded at Monday night's city council meeting. The low bid came in from Cunningham-Delaney Construction at $7,463,456. Other bids from Ammons and Blackmon and McElhenney Construction...
Mississippi Press

Winter Jam, major Christian music tour, hits Mobile Saturday

Like many of the people who’ll attend Winter Jam, the contemporary Christian omnibus tour that returns to Mobile on Jan. 14, Jeremy Camp and Andrew Bergthold know what to expect. But that doesn’t mean they’re taking it for granted, or that they expect anyone else to. “I...
earnthenecklace.com

Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?

Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
utv44.com

Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park

The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
