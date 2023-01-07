Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
South Congress Books closing original location, moving to central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday marks the final day that South Congress Books will be open on South Congress Avenue. In March 2023, the store will reopen at a new location on Kerbey Lane in central Austin. Erika Allbright, senior clerk at the store, expressed her gratitude for the community’s...
CBS Austin
New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There’s a new highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant and it’s been detected in Austin-Travis County. The steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has now elevated Travis County’s community level to medium. Many of us gathered indoors with family and friends over the holidays....
CBS Austin
Downtown workforce could "increase significantly" with start of legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — As hundreds, possibly even thousands, of lawmakers, staffers, and lobbyists return to the Capitol this week, the downtown population and revenues could see a sharp bump. "As of October 2022, downtown employee return to office activity was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels, but we anticipate this...
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
An art series honoring state parks is on exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
AUSTIN, Texas — An art exhibit called 'The Art of Texas State Parks' will first get shown at the Bullock Museum on Jan. 7 to April 30. It features more than 30 parks with artwork created from Texas' most celebrated artists. After these artworks are displayed in exhibition for three months, it will travel to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and then the Panhandle Plains Museum in Canyon.
CBS Austin
North Austin convenience store hit by same armed robber twice in a week
Police need your help identifying a man they say robbed a North Austin convenience store at gunpoint twice in less than a week. It happened at the Austin Food Mart located at 812 Thurmond Street, just north of the Hwy 183 intersection. The robberies occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
CBS Austin
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
CBS Austin
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
CBS Austin
SWAT Callout in Northeast Austin ends with one juvenile arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team was called out to a residence in Northeast Austin Friday afternoon. APD officer says the SWAT situation happened around 2:26 p.m. at a residence located in the 7100 block of Northeast Drive. Police say they found a vehicle...
CBS Austin
The beginning of an era, Austin City Council welcomes newly elected officials
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the City of Austin’s inauguration packed out City Hall. Family, friends, and past and current dignitaries filled nearly every seat to support Austin’s newly elected mayor and city council. The ceremony marked the start of a new era with Kirk Watson officially...
CBS Austin
Jane Nelson sworn in as Texas Secretary of State at the Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol Saturday. Nelson will open the 88th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 10, and she will preside over the election of the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
CBS Austin
APD investigating second homicide of 2023, woman found dead in car in south Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a car in south Austin late Friday night. APD says they were called out to the 500 block of E Stassney around 8:40 p.m. after they received reports of a shots fired and a car crash. When...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD student dead after possible "accidental narcotics overdose"
A 14-year-old Hays CISD student died over the district's winter break after a possible "accidental narcotics overdose," officials said. A Hays CISD spokesperson confirmed the death of a student. A spokesperson for the City of San Marcos said it happened at a home in the Blanco Gardens subdivision on Tuesday,...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
CBS Austin
Habitat for Humanity builds home for Military Vet family struggling for shelter
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Multiple organizations work together to build a home for a family of five that was previously struggling. Over 100 volunteers helped construct a home with three bedrooms and two bath houses. All volunteers worked together and constructed the home in three hours. CEO of Habitat for...
