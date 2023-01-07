ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging Northwestern upends No. 15 Indiana, 84-83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off https://apnews.com/article/sports-mens-college-basketball-michigan-state-spartans-c93f51eb16a3ac733aaa195211bd9856">then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games.
d1sportsnet.com

Malik Elzy commits to Illinois

4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
WGN Radio

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
edglentoday.com

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, https://www.wlox.com/2023/01/07/fin-whale-washes-ashore-pass-christian-beach-necropsy-scheduled-sunday/">WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
edglentoday.com

Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
KANSAS STATE
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
edglentoday.com

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
edglentoday.com

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
qrockonline.com

Kinzinger Lands A New Gig

Former Illinois Republican Congressman from Channahon, Adam Kinzinger has a new job. Kinzinger will be joing CNN as a senior political commentator. The former congressman tweeted, “he’s happy to join the team @CNN.”

