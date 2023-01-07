Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Related
edglentoday.com
Surging Northwestern upends No. 15 Indiana, 84-83
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off https://apnews.com/article/sports-mens-college-basketball-michigan-state-spartans-c93f51eb16a3ac733aaa195211bd9856">then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games.
Vote now: Who was the Illinois high school football offensive player of the year for the 2022 season?
We're taking one more look at the top individual performers of the 2022 Illinois high school football season with fan votes for the offensive and defensive players of the year. Check out the write-ups on each player and then vote in the poll, which will remain open until Wednesday, Jan. ...
d1sportsnet.com
Malik Elzy commits to Illinois
4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
WGN Radio
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
edglentoday.com
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, https://www.wlox.com/2023/01/07/fin-whale-washes-ashore-pass-christian-beach-necropsy-scheduled-sunday/">WLOX-TV reported.
edglentoday.com
DNR Director Colleen Callahan announces departure Callahan First Woman To Lead IDNR Steps Down
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her post on Jan. 16 after nearly four years leading the state agency charged with managing, conserving and protecting Illinois’ natural and cultural resources. Callahan has served as director since March 1, 2019,...
Kristen Walters
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
edglentoday.com
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
edglentoday.com
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
edglentoday.com
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
qrockonline.com
Kinzinger Lands A New Gig
Former Illinois Republican Congressman from Channahon, Adam Kinzinger has a new job. Kinzinger will be joing CNN as a senior political commentator. The former congressman tweeted, “he’s happy to join the team @CNN.”
Comments / 0