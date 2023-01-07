ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Both victims of the Salina trench collapse have been rescued

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 2 days ago

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators are on the scene of a trench collapse in Salina that occurred Friday evening.

The collapse happened near Salina South High School, 730 E Magnolia Rd, just before 5 p.m.

According to Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department, two adult men were trapped by the collapse. As of 6:50. p.m., both have been rescued.

The first victim was rescued within 20 minutes, the second took close to an hour and 45 minutes.

Butler County father convicted of killing his infant son

Both men show no signs of injuries but are being taken to the hospital due to the extent of the incident.

Goertzen says that no mechanized equipment was used in this rescue, and the collapse is not causing any traffic issues.

The collapse is currently under investigation.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.

