Wisconsin State

‘Eggspensive’: The cost of eggs increases by 89%

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvqWq_0k6JivtE00

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — The next time you head to the grocery store, you may find yourself hesitating to buy eggs. What used to be one of the cheapest kitchen staples has been growing more expensive by the day. Over the last year, egg prices skyrocketed up 89%.

Cupcake Artistry owner Tiffany Rice makes nearly 2,000 cupcakes out of her home kitchen every week, but with the rising cost of eggs, these tasty treats have become a little harder to swallow.

Eggs are the key ingredient to holding everything together — at least in Rice’s kitchen. The home baker spends nearly $170 a week on eggs.

“People purchase cupcakes several times a week and I do cupcake orders for weddings, baby showers, birthday parties,” said Rice.

Buying eggs wasn’t always this expensive.

“I was buying eggs at this one grocery store. For weeks, I haven’t been able to get eggs at there at all. Now, I’ve just been buying them at another place and paying what they are,” said Rice.

The cost of this baking staple has gone through the roof. The Wisconsin Grocer’s Association President Brandon Schulz says a typical carton of eggs has jumped from less than $2.00, to in some cases, more than $6.00.

“We simply don’t have as many eggs that can be produced to put on the shelves,” said Schulz.

There’s a few culprits behind this price tag. A global outbreak of the Avian flu infected 58 million birds in the U.S. alone.

“All the hens that are there at these production houses had to be euthanized,” said Schulz.

The nation’s supply of eggs took a dive, while demand continues to soar.

“Each of those steps is now expensive for a variety of reasons,” said Schulz.

In August, Rice said she had no choice but to raise her prices. Rice said she’s started to sell some baked items that require little to no eggs to help alleviate some of the bakery’s grocery bill.

“I just had to, the cost of everything was so expensive,” said Schulz. “My sales are down a little bit. They’re not as willing and able to spend their money on frivolous fun things like cupcakes every week.”

The thought of purchasing a treat may sound sweet, but for many people, it’s just too “eggs-pensive.”

La Crosse, WI
