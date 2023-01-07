ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

kimberly wallace
2d ago

Well said Miss Kruger, I personally thank you for acknowledging the truth of our Black ancestors being a major influence, key, builder in this world.

123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B

After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Call For Help - United Way guests

Your browser does not support the audio element. Erin Smith from the United Way and James Kellermann from Call for Help share information about how the group helps the unhoused in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis

A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis. A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon

A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

How Washington University’s Hillel House became a reality

This story is being published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Dr. Abram L. Sachar, who helped organize and was one of the first national directors of B’nai B’rith Hillel Foundation, long wanted to found a chapter and help Jewish students at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). The opportunity to start it, though, didn’t appear until after World War II ended.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Stages St. Louis Co-Founder Jack Lane Moves On

Don’t call it retirement — call it a second act. With excitement about new beginnings, Jack Lane is marking the end of an era at Stages St. Louis, the theater company he co-founded 37 years ago with Michael Hamilton. His protégé, Associate Producer Andrew S. Kuhlman, succeeded him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

St. Louis Mom’s Where To Take Toddlers Guide

The toddler years can be a whirlwind! We’re always looking for local spots and ideas of where to take our toddlers and know they will have a fun (and safe!) time and that are easily accessible for us moms. Indoor and outdoor spots included, we hope this guide helps you! We’ve included our pro-mom tips to make your outing just a bit easier!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
