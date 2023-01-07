Read full article on original website
kimberly wallace
2d ago
Well said Miss Kruger, I personally thank you for acknowledging the truth of our Black ancestors being a major influence, key, builder in this world.
123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B
After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
New St. Louis police chief shares optimistic message with department
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of police for the City of St. Louis shared an optimistic and forward-looking message with the department Monday. The email was sent by Robert Tracy, whose first day leading the department was Monday. The email read:. Good morning,. As I prepare to be...
Call For Help - United Way guests
Your browser does not support the audio element. Erin Smith from the United Way and James Kellermann from Call for Help share information about how the group helps the unhoused in the St. Louis area.
Robert Tracy takes over as new St. Louis police chief Monday
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department takes over on Monday, Jan. 9. Neighbors are excited about the potential positive changes Chief Robert Tracy brings to the job. "We hope that he is successful and loves St. Louis," said Rhonda Jones, a board...
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis
A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis. A two-alarm fire led to significant damage Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire,...
Fire at vacant warehouse in East St. Louis
A vacant warehouse in East St. Louis caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to find the cause.
St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day
Drew Hamilton Clark, 37, faces a slew of state and federal charges
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
How Washington University’s Hillel House became a reality
This story is being published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Dr. Abram L. Sachar, who helped organize and was one of the first national directors of B’nai B’rith Hillel Foundation, long wanted to found a chapter and help Jewish students at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). The opportunity to start it, though, didn’t appear until after World War II ended.
Stages St. Louis Co-Founder Jack Lane Moves On
Don’t call it retirement — call it a second act. With excitement about new beginnings, Jack Lane is marking the end of an era at Stages St. Louis, the theater company he co-founded 37 years ago with Michael Hamilton. His protégé, Associate Producer Andrew S. Kuhlman, succeeded him...
St. Louis Mom’s Where To Take Toddlers Guide
The toddler years can be a whirlwind! We’re always looking for local spots and ideas of where to take our toddlers and know they will have a fun (and safe!) time and that are easily accessible for us moms. Indoor and outdoor spots included, we hope this guide helps you! We’ve included our pro-mom tips to make your outing just a bit easier!
Students at St. Louis area elementary school switch to virtual learning after pipe burst
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Students at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School are going to school virtually, Monday, after an unexpected, extended winter break. Students and staff were supposed to go to school in-person, Monday. Instead, they were notified that air quality issues following a pipe burst on Christmas Day will force students to go back to school virtually, for now.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Missouri
Missouri might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Missouri.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. It happened at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road. Police were called to a home for shots fired and a welfare check.
