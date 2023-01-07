ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
neusenews.com

Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023

Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
WITN

City leaders take action after homicide rate doubles in 2022

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city establishes a crime task force in an effort to lower crime rates and provide resources for families in need. Before the end of 2022, a community forum was hosted by the city of Kinston in hopes of curbing the violence. What came from it, was the crime task force.
WNCT

Washington working on building, improving sidewalks

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is implementing a new sidewalk improvement program to make the area more safe and walkable. The project includes fixing old sidewalks and adding nearly a mile of new sidewalks. “Safety was a priority for Council,” City Manager Jonathan Russell said. “It’s something we’ve worked on the last […]
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
neusenews.com

House of Ink opens in Kinston

The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
wcti12.com

Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
neusenews.com

40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County

According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
newbernnow.com

Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways

Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
cbs17

Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug, firearm charges

A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”
WITN

Firefighters battling large Lenoir County brush fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Lenoir County this afternoon are battling a large brush fire. The fire outside of Deep Run was reported around 1:40 p.m. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire, in the area of Tulls Mill Road and Old Pink Hill Road, was some 25 to 30 acres when firefighters first arrived.
neusenews.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
