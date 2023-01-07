Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
neusenews.com
Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023
Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
WITN
City leaders take action after homicide rate doubles in 2022
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city establishes a crime task force in an effort to lower crime rates and provide resources for families in need. Before the end of 2022, a community forum was hosted by the city of Kinston in hopes of curbing the violence. What came from it, was the crime task force.
Washington working on building, improving sidewalks
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is implementing a new sidewalk improvement program to make the area more safe and walkable. The project includes fixing old sidewalks and adding nearly a mile of new sidewalks. “Safety was a priority for Council,” City Manager Jonathan Russell said. “It’s something we’ve worked on the last […]
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
WITN
New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
wcti12.com
Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Chamber and CarolinaEast Health System present a Night of Champions
The New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce and CarolinaEast Health System are pleased to announce the 2023 Annual Celebration – A Night of Champions. The Annual Celebration will take place on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront. The evening’s...
North Carolina man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
cbs17
Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug, firearm charges
A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”
WITN
Firefighters battling large Lenoir County brush fire
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Lenoir County this afternoon are battling a large brush fire. The fire outside of Deep Run was reported around 1:40 p.m. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said the fire, in the area of Tulls Mill Road and Old Pink Hill Road, was some 25 to 30 acres when firefighters first arrived.
Two Chowan County men dead in fatal Suffolk plane crash: Police
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly plane crash in Suffolk involving a Piper PA-28. Two North Carolina men died in the crash Saturday afternoon.
NC sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
PLYMOUTH, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office is investigating after a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed. Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School. Barnes said there were at least...
newbernnow.com
neusenews.com
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
